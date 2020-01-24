Brahmani Nara, Executive Director, Heritage Food Ltd.

Brahmani Nara is the Executive Director of Heritage Food Ltd, one of the largest and fastest growing dairy companies in India.

Prior to joining Heritage Foods, Nera worked at Vertex Venture Management, a Venture Capital subsidiary of Temasek Holding, as the youngest member of the investment team. She focused on growth equity investments. She also pursued a marketing internship program at Danone, Paris and Donone Baby Nutrition, Schipol while pursuing her MBA.

She holds an MBA degree from Stanford Graduate School of Business and a Bachelors degree in Electrical Engineering from Santa Clara University. While at Standford, she was on the leadership teams of the Marketing and FARM clubs. She graduated Summa cum Laude from SCU in 2009, was on the Dean’s List, was a member of Tau Beta Pi Engineering Honor Society and received the Academic Achievement Award for securing the highest GPA.

At Heritage Foods, she is focused on mergers and acquisitions, business development and marketing initiatives. She is a key architect in developing the vision and 5 year mission of the company – to be a nationally recognized brand for healthy and fresh products with a revenue Rs 6,000 crore by 2022. She strongly believes that milk plays a vital role in bringing nutrition to the nation. Brahmani also serves as a trustee of NTR Memorial Trust, a non-profit organization that is at the forefront of bringing socio-economic change through its work in Healthcare, Education, Youth Empowerment and Disaster Response & Relief.