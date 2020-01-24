Redesigned special displays help buyers focus on consumer trends, retail & product innovation at The Inspired Home Show 2020

Keeping in line with the new, more consumer lifestyle-focus of the event, The Inspired Home Show (formerly the International Home and Housewares Show) has reimagined all of its display areas to better align with the needs of retailers seeking to meet the emerging needs of their customers. By creating new experiential and display areas, and enhancing those that already exist, the International Housewares Association plans to shine a spotlight on new products and innovations and connect them directly to consumer and retailer trends.

Whether a buyer is a veteran Show attendee or making their first trip to Chicago, The Inspired Home Show’s value-added displays offer plenty of new things to see and the Show has made it easy to find them all.

Hall of Global Innovation – Lakeside Center

Home to the Smart Home Pavilion, Inventors’ Corner and Inventors Revue, the Hall of Global Innovation in the Level 3 Lobby of the Lakeside Center features these displays and exhibits:

– IHA Market Watch (New) – As part of a new annual report and keynote presentation, IHA will unveil this companion display that features products leading the way on emerging consumer trends.

– Smart Retail Experience (New) – Noting today’s challenge of bringing consumers into brick and mortar stores, IHA will feature an experiential retail area in the Smart Home Pavilion demonstrating multiple ways to enhance the in-store experience, including augmented reality, RFID product recognition and information, heightened POS display opportunities and the ability to purchase customized, out-of-inventory items in an on-site environment.

– b8ta – The ‘retail as a service’ model is back for another year in the Hall of Global Innovation. Retailers can experience progressive, new gadgets while also learning about how innovative uses of store space can add to revenue and drive new customer bases.

– Celebration of Coffee Pavilion – Now in its second year, Celebration of Coffee shines a spotlight on the movement toward authentic, highly-sensory coffee experiences in the home with an exhibit in the Wired + Well Expo in the Lakeside Center. Both a display of products designed to satisfy the discerning coffee consumer and a destination for education about how coffee consumption is evolving, this area reflects a partnership between IHA, the Specialty Coffee Association and Counter Culture of Chicago to help retailers capitalize on the consumer passion for an unparalleled coffee experience.

Hall of Global Product Design – Grand Concourse Lobby

Brand new displays curating the newest, most innovative and design-focused products from around the globe, along with future housewares concepts, are spotlighted in the new Hall of Global Innovation in the Grand Concourse Lobby of the North Building.

– IHA Global Innovation Awards (gia) for Product Design (new location) – See 70 of the best-of-the-best new products for 2020. Hand-selected by an expert panel as the most innovative of the year, one finalist in each of the 14 categories will be named Global Honoree at the gala gia dinner on the first night of Show.

– IHA Global Innovation Awards (gia) for Student Design (new location) – The next generation of product designers demonstrate their ideas and explain their concepts for the future of housewares. Be inspired by their energy and vision.

– DISCOVER | design Gallery – Do not miss this curated collection of the most elegantly and intelligently designed products from around the world. The museum-like gallery leads to the Discover | design Expo where buyers will find high-end, design-forward concepts from across product categories and around the globe, many being seen for the first time at The Inspired Home Show.

New, Notable and Trending

– Pantone ColorWatch (new location) – Pantone unveils the eight color palettes representing the strongest home furnishing trends for 2021 in a new location on Level 2.5 of the Grand Concourse. Accompanying the palettes are showcases with exhibitor’s products in the forecasted colors. Buyers can browse the display on the way to the exhibit floor and find products they desire in the color trends of the future.

– New Product Showcases – Located in the Buyers Clubs in each Expo, these showcases feature hundreds of new products making their debut at the Show. To help buyers find the new products or new suppliers on the Show floor, they will be able to scan products of interest and receive a list of the exhibitors and booth numbers before they leave the Buyers Club.

– IHA Global Innovations Awards (gia) for Retail Excellence (new location) – Be inspired by the innovation in retailer merchandising excellence around the world. This display moves to the Grand Concourse Bridge where 32 retail winners from 31 countries are featured on banners hanging across the bridge and in individual displays throughout the walkway. Five lucky retailers also will be named Global Honorees when they are announced at the gia gala dinner on Saturday, March 14.

The Inspired Home Show 2020 will be held March 14-17 at Chicago’s McCormick Place Complex, and will feature more than 2,200 exhibitors from around the world, including 400 new companies exhibiting for the first time. More than 52,000 total attendees, including buyers from 130 countries, are expected.