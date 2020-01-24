Club Factory scales 100 million monthly active users in India

Leading e-commerce platform Club Factory has surpassed 100 million monthly active users in India following a strong surge in user adoption across the country.

Club Factory has witnessed a sharp rise in traffic, clocking in 4x growth in orders received in 2019 on the platform as compared to the previous year. India remains one of the most important markets for Club Factory and the company has set a target to on-board 1,00,000 local sellers in 2020. Club Factory’s current registered local seller base stands close to 30,000 (December 2019).

Sharing the details, Vincent Lou, Founder and CEO, Club Factory said, “With our investment and efforts to enhance the user experience, we have managed to reduce delivery time by as much as 30 percent with average positive product rating going up by 40 percent in 2019. Returns or product exchange on the platform have dropped by almost 25 percent. Moreover, our strength and excellence in listing high cost-efficient products have helped increase traction for Club Factory in tier-II and III cities, especially those of Uttar Pradesh, Telangana and Bihar. We are delighted with the faith reposed in us by our customers and will continue with our efforts to drive the e-commerce landscape in the country.”

Club Factory is the only e-commerce player in India that does not charge any commission fee from sellers, providing a fair marketplace where both the sellers and buyers are benefitted. With a focus on SMEs, the platform is promoting qualified sellers by giving them increased exposure, in-depth Big Data trends analysis, end-to-end support and co-marketing campaigns to drive sales. Club Factory registered over 700 percent growth (in terms of order volume) during its last Diwali Sale as compared to the previous year. The platform also witnessed over 600 percent YoY growth in the recently concluded Black Friday Sale in November, with over 200 sellers clocking in over 15,000 orders per day.

Club Factory is strengthening its India leadership team and will appoint local leaders for key functions in the coming quarters. The platform was recently featured as ‘Breakout Apps of 2019’ in App Annie’s State of Mobile Report. Club Factory has been the most downloaded shopping app on the Android platform globally over the last quarter, according to Sensor Tower’s Store Intelligence platform. Club Factory has also surpassed Snapdeal to become the 3rd largest shopping app (in terms of MAUs) in India since June 2019 after retaining #1 rank in Google Play Shopping App category (according to data analytics platform App Annie).