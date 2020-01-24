Tata Tea Premium relaunches the brand by evoking regional pride

Tata Tea Premium, the flagship brand from the iconic Tata Tea’s diverse portfolio has redefined category codes with an innovative, first-ever ‘hyperlocal marketing’ approach for the brand’s restage.

The iconic brand, Tata Tea Premium, has kicked off its restage with the launch of a localized multi-regional campaign across its core markets, beginning with Uttar Pradesh and Delhi. The brand is being restaged with an objective to reinforce brand love by evoking regional pride, while emphasizing its national stature.

Catering to the local preference has been Tata Tea Premium’s DNA, and the brand has been known for offering blends basis consumer preferences in various geographies. To complement the regional taste expertise, Tata Tea Premium has launched a new & distinct packaging for key regions/states which captures the elements of pride for that region.

Commenting on the restage, Puneet Das, Vice President- Marketing at Tata Global Beverages said, “The strategy on Tata Tea Premium is to go hyperlocal and shift the needle from not just celebrating ‘India Pride’ but also evoking ‘Regional Pride. While most national brands only talk about ‘connecting at a local level’, we have taken a truly hyperlocal approach across all our marketing mix elements – whether it’s packaging, communication or the choice of communication medium. We have developed a State wise communication based on local/regional-level insight; and used hyper local media choices to effectively target the region. With the restage our endeavor is to disrupt the category by leveraging national stature while emphasizing our regional expertise.”

Speaking about the restage, Sushant Dash, President, Indian and Middle East at Tata Global Beverages said, “Tata Tea Premium is our flagship brand and contributes to roughly one-third of the India business revenues. It is one of the leading brands not just in TGBL, but across the branded tea category in India and therefore it is imperative for us to continue driving growth on the brand. Tata Tea Premium’s expertise has always been catering to local taste preferences and this regional expertise has been one of the key pillars of success for the brand over the years. And thus, celebrating regional pride remains the key ingredient for our India growth story.”

The brand pays tribute to each state with the packaging showcasing the elements that truly reflect the pride of that state. In Uttar Pradesh, the new packaging captures the essence of Uttar Pradesh by showcasing iconic places like the Varanasi Ghats and the Taj Mahal, and iconic aspects like the Kathak dance form, the pack highlights elements of pride that will resonate with the people of Uttar Pradesh. The new pack was unveiled at the Iconic Gomti Waterfront in Lucknow.

In Delhi, the packs carry visual imagery of Red Fort, Qutub Minar and India Gate which are symbols of pride for Delhi-ites. The brand showcased Dilli’s regional pride by wrapping the pride of Dilli, the Delhi Metro, on the outside with visuals of the rich heritage of Delhi, and on the inside with stories of the rich hearted people of Delhi befitting the theme ‘Dil Se Rich Dilli’.