Kaushik Roy, Founder & CEO, SkyGate Hospitality (Biryani by Kilo)

 is the founder & CEO of Pvt. Ltd. – the company that owns the popular brand Biryani by Kilo. Kaushik has a consolidated experience of over 22 years in the food service industry which has seen him heading the operations of over 200 restaurants across diverse categories and formats. His brand Biryani by Kilo is an effort to revive the Khansama tradition of cooking wherein each order is individually cooked in natural, handmade, clay handis and delivered fresh to doorsteps.

Immidiately prior to launching his current venture, Kaushik was the Ex-Group COO at Zooropa Foods (2012-15) – the investment arm of the VC firm which is focused on QSR investments. And, before Zoropa he had served as CEO and COO of Daily Bread Gourmet Foods (I) Pvt Ltd – a subsidiary of Ltd (2008-12) – where, besides FMCG and institutional sales, the job entailed management of over 30 premium bakery and confectionary stores in Bangalore and Delhi.

Kaushik’s other key assignments have been with:

  • Global Franchise Architects as CEO(2006-08). The current Indian operations of the company include , Coffee World and Donut Baker and Cream & Fudge Factory;
  • Mars Restaurants Limited as GM Restaurant Operations(2004-06). They are actively involved in the business of restaurants, cake shops, hotels, leisure clubs, airline catering and food courts;
  • Amoretto’s Retail Pvt. Ltd as Ops Manager(2002-04); and
  • Plc as Regional Manager(1997-02).

Kaushik is extremely passionate about photography and music.

