Big Bazaar’s ‘Sabse Saste 5 Din’ makes its online debut on Amazon.in

Amazon.in announced ‘Big Bazaar’s Sabse Saste 5 din’ sale, with amazing deals on a wide range of categories ranging from food, household items, electronics, fashion apparels, footwear, toys, luggage, kitchenware and home décor. The sale starts at midnight on January 22 until 11:59 pm on January 26.

Customers can choose from over 65,000 exciting deals from Future Groups brands – Big Bazaar, FBB, Home Town, Lee Cooper – in categories like grocery, home, kitchen, furniture, larger and small appliances, apparel, shoes, toys and luggage.

Prime members had an early access to the offline preview sales at Big Bazaar stores, starting January 20 and January 21, 2020.

Speaking on the occasion, Sameer Khetarpal, Director, Amazon India, said, “We are excited to host Future Group’s – Big Bazaar’s Sabse Saste 5 din sale on Amazon India. Big Bazaar is synonymous with offering its customer quality products at an affordable price point. We look forward to bringing the Big Bazaar experience to our customers across India and are optimistic that their online debut will be one of most thrilling sale period for our customers.”

“We are extremely pleased to make Big Bazaar’s online debut on Amazon.in. Amazon and Future Group have common values of serving customers everywhere in best possible manner. This partnership will allow us to build upon each other’s strengths in the physical and digital space so that customers benefit from best product, assortment and price,” said Kishore Biyani, CEO, Future Group.

Big Bazaar is a pioneer of modern retail in India, launched as a supermarket concept first time in India in 2001 offering a wide range of brands and categories at best value. In 2006, they launched their first ever Republic Day Sale and it revolutionized the concept of ‘sales day’ in India. Now known as ‘Sabse Saste Din’, it is one of the biggest shopping event in India.