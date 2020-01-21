Vishal Jindal, Co-Founder & Director, SkyGate Hospitality (Biryani by Kilo)

Vishal Jindal, Co-Founder & Director, SkyGate Hospitality Pvt. Ltd. – the company behind the brand – Biryani by Kilo, is in charge of Strategy and Marketing at the fast-rising venture. Vishal is a diehard foodie with vast entrepreneurial/ private equity and scaling up expertise across different businesses & geographies. Biryani by Kilo is an effort to revive the Khansama tradition of cooking wherein each order is individually cooked in natural, handmade, clay handis and delivered fresh to doorsteps.

Vishal is also currently a Board Advisor at the Singapore based – Ecosystem Advisory. Vishal previously founded an India-focused private equity fund Carpediem Capital Partners which is based in Gurgaon. He has also been Founder & Managing Director of an India Focused Private Equity Fund – Fidelity Ventures Pte Ltd (2010-14); and Director & Chief Operating Officer of Akshayam Capital Pte (Ltd 2008-09); Director, Vectra Solutions Pte Ltd (2005-08).

Before that as Director, Bhartiya Electronics Pvt Ltd (1996-05) – a value added resellers & distributor for High End Proprietery IT Products in Asia – he had started the business and grew it to a multi-million dollar corporation with offices in all Indian Metros & more than 100 Employees. He began his career as a Marketing Associate with Amano Cincinnati Inc, USA in 1994. Vishal is an IIT engineer with an MBA from Syracuse University in New York. He subsequently also went on to study finance from the London School of Economics.

Vishal is a frequent speaker on start-ups/entrepreneurship and a passionate reader/traveller.