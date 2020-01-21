IKEA launches online store in Pune

IKEA (part of the Ingka Group), the world’s leading Swedish home furnishings retailer has launched its online store in Pune.

Pune is the second market in India after Mumbai to open online first without the presence of physical stores. This is in line with IKEA’s ambition to reach many more Indian customers much faster and provide affordable, accessible and sustainable home furnishing solutions to many more customers in India. Pune customers can now shop for their favourite IKEA products at www.ikea.in

Upon entering the Pune market, Per Hornell, Market and Expansion Manager, IKEA India said “Maharashtra is a very important market for IKEA, and we see a lot of potential in Pune. IKEA’s priority is to meet consumer expectations by being affordable, accessible and sustainable. Our online shop has 7,000+ products of which 800+ products are below Rs 200. With our fulfilment center in Pune (Chakan) we are well prepared to serve our customers with a shorter delivery time. Customers can either assemble the product themselves or book our assembly services. We are very excited to offer people of Pune with a wide range of Home Furnishing products.”

Pune is home to IKEA’s first Distribution Centre (Fulfilment Centre) in India. IKEA plans to open two more such distribution centres in Delhi and Bengaluru in the next few years to ramp up its fulfilment capabilities across the country. To provide installation and assembly services for customers, IKEA has an in-house assembly team in Hyderabad and Mumbai currently and will be supported by external service providers in all the cities it expands into.

The IKEA online store will provide ideas and inspirations along with good quality, value for money and well-designed furnishing products to many people. As a world leader in Life at home, IKEA’s ambition is to contribute to long term growth of the home furnishings category in India and connect strongly with everyday Life at home in the Indian society.

IKEA recently launched e-commerce in Mumbai and Hyderabad with Mumbai e-commerce store witnessing close to 4 million visits since August 2019.

Ingka Group’s aim is to reach 100 million people in India in the next few years with a multi-channel approach. Its ambition is to enter the top Indian cities as quickly as possible with a combination of big IKEA stores, smaller city-center stores, pick-up points, digital touch-points and e-commerce. Three Indian cities – Mumbai, Delhi and Bengaluru feature in the list of top 30 global Ingka markets for fast expansion in the future.