Burger Singh to open 66 franchise outlets in the next 2 years

Burger Singh, the burger chain popular for its big burgers with an Indian twist, has become a name that’s on the favourite burgers list of every foodie. With an appetite as big as that of its customers, the famed burger chain is now heading for aggressive expansion across the country.

The burger chain that currently has 35+ outlets and plans to follow an aggressive two-pronged expansion strategy to touch 66 more in the next six months – firstly, to increase the number of franchise outlets pan-India and secondly, open more third party cloud kitchens. In the last one month, the company has signed up new franchise outlets in Lucknow, Jaipur, Nagpur, Ahmedabad, NCR and regions of Punjab.

“There is an enormous market in Tier II and III cities. Our outlets in Dehradun, Jaipur and Nagpur are doing incredible volumes, frequently surpassing even our Delhi outlets. This reinforces our belief that a value product served with consistent quality does extremely well in any demography,” says Kabir Jeet Singh, CEO and Founder of Burger Singh.

Singh adds, “We are not just looking to sell franchises, we’re looking to build long-term partnerships. Although most people start with one outlet, most of our current franchisees have reinvested and now own multiple Burger Singh outlets. That is really what we are looking for – enthusiastic entrepreneurs with whom we can ‘grow mutually’.”

The burger delivery chain also offers interesting high return options like ‘franchise owned company operated’ for those looking for safe investments and not be involved with operations. The brand also has international presence in London with 3 outlets and one food truck and the franchise partner plans to take this number up to 17 in the next 3 years.

Franchise partners also seem happy with the aggressive growth phase of the parent company. “The main high for us, was the performance of the Sector 50 outlet during its first year of operation, where it ranked amongst the top 3-4 outlets pan India. Main positives – direct interaction with promoters, reasonable terms, professional outfit, quality products, hit with youngsters” quoted Rohan Mukherji, the franchise partner who started with one outlet in Noida and signed up for another one soon after.

Another old partner, Mehrab Ilavia, added, “I was new to the fast food industry and all the supply chain, product, operations and marketing support that I got was commendable.”

Burger Singh’s franchise managers are traveling across the country to meet interested franchisees; with Delhi NCR, Punjab, Gujarat, UP, MP, Maharashtra, Telangana, and Karnataka being the regions with the highest interest.

Burger Singh currently offers three franchise models ranging from Dine-in, Express (takeaway/delivery) and Mini (kiosk), and total investment costing anywhere from Rs 13-35 lakh.