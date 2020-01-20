LIVA launches LAPF Studio in Jaipur; fluid fashion enters the women’s-wear capital of India

The US$ 48.3 billion Aditya Birla Group’s leading fashion ingredient brand Liva on Thursday inaugurated a state- of- the- art Liva Accredited Partner Forum (LAPF) Studio in Jaipur in association with Garment Exporters Association of Rajasthan (GEAR).

This is the fourth such Studio after NOIDA, New York and Tirupur. LAPF Studios act as a one-stop customer experience centre for innovation, technical, product and marketing solutions.

The Jaipur Studio will display a collection of more than 2000 fabric innovations of Viscose, Modal and Excel. Technical specifications, uniqueness of the fabric and marketing details will be available in wide variety including Woven, Knitted and Flat Knitted fabrics.

LIVA’s seasonal collection specially designed by its in-house designers will also be showcased in the Studio to service global buyers.

On the occasion, Rajeev Gopal, Global Chief Marketing and Sales Officer said, “Customer demand from the textile industry is increasing, mandating the companies to step up their game. We at LIVA have always been the pioneers of change in the industry and yet again have proved the same through the launch of this Studio which is beneficial for Jaipur Cluster.”

Rajiv Dewan, President, Garment Exporters Association of Rajasthan (GEAR) said, “Our vision in GEAR has been always to work towards excellence in buyer engagement, infrastructure and product innovation through collaboration. In this direction we see LAPF Studio as a platform for fuelling business growth for the Jaipur cluster. We look forward for innovations in fabric and Liva seasonal collection.”

The collaboration between GEAR and LIVA brings seamless alignment with global innovation, ensures preference for the cluster’s products with global brands and with focus on sustainability credentials.

Along with this, clear focus on quality and cost will be paramount for greater operational efficiency.