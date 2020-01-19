M2K Corporate Park Shopping Plaza: Gurugram’s latest FEC destination in the making

M2K Corporate Park Shopping Plaza, Gurugram is anintegrated corporate office-cum-retail complex which is on its way to becoming the most happening and accepted retail destination in the city. Built on an area of 2 acres, the brand is developing itself as a new driving force in the shopping centre industry. The mall aims to provide a world-class shopping experience for shoppers in Gurugram.

“We are also planning M2K Cinemas and are coming up with three miniplex screens. M2K Cinemas will be functional by first quarter of 2020. Currently, we are in talks with some of the reputed anchor and vanilla stores. We are on a roll and by the first quarter of 2020, key anchor and vanilla stores are expected to open,” he added.

Key Highlights

M2K is a retail cum commercial complex with floors dedicated to the official space, 3 screen miniplex fashion brands, restrobars, restaurants, FEC centers, and other consumer engaging activity area. The mall has already received all the statutory approvals and is ready to roll out in next few months. Fit out and interior work of some reputed brands are already going on.

“2 office floor plates are already occupied and operational currently. In retail, we are going to start with opening of gastro pub Imperfecto Patio. The brand is in the advanced stage of finishing and it is scheduled to open by middle of December 2019. This is one of the best properties in the area, spread over 20,000 sqft on 2nd floor. We are confident that this is going to be Imperfecto’s best outlet, not only across the region but in the entire country,” says Dr. Vishesh Rawat, Vice President- Sales & Marketing, M2K Group.

Brand Growth

M2K Gurugram is a new property which is complete as far as construction part is concerned. “Currently, we have two floors which are fully operational commercially. One is our own corporate office which has an area over 30,000 sq. ft. By the first quarter of 2020 a lot of good brands will be visible in the mall,” explains Dr. Rawat.

Marketing Strategies

As far as brand and marketing strategies are concerned, M2K Gurugram has an edge due to its prime location.

“We chose Sector 51, Gurugram as it is a densely populated, upmarket area housing people from the middle and upper middle- class. Every day more than 50,000 people are walking, working and present in this area. Therefore, there is ample visibility for the people living around the region and they have information about the product.” says Rawat.

Anchor,Vanilla Stores & Food Court

“We have 30,000 sq. ft. area marked for our anchor store. The rest of the retail area will be dedicated to F&B, apparel, grocery, electronics, health & beauty, home furnishing, accessories, and even a kid’s play zone. We are in the process of creating a healthy mix of brands and stores. We are looking at bringing in a lot of brands to our food area because this catchment is fond of food. This is evident in the fact that there are so many F&B brands in this area and they all are doing well,” says Rawat.

As far as the food court is concerned, M2K is looking forward to providing an experience wherein people can come in and enjoy. “We are going to make M2K a hub for F&B and restaurants’. Also we have plans to open a party space area, including a banquet hall in the mall. We will further make a kidszone area along with a bowling alley. Along with M2K cinema, the high-end bowling alley will add more footfalls to the mall,” states Rawat.

It’s a known fact that international brands grab a major portion of the limelight in malls. M2K Gurugram, however, believes in patronising the right product for the right shopper.