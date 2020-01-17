Raghav Verma, Co-founder, Chaayos

Raghav Verma is the Co-founder of Chaayos. Chaayos is all about “experiments with chai” – 12,000 ways to make your cup of meri wali chai.

Prior to Chaayos, he was associated with PrepSquare – online education startup – as Co-founder and handled marketing and business development.

He has also worked with Opera Solutions as Business Analyst as was looking after procurement project with leading credit card, financial and private equity firms, and marketing analytics project across a range of sectors like internet hosting, real estate and automobile

He has done his Bachelor of Technology (B.Tech.), Chemical Engineering from Indian Institute of Technology, Delhi and Master of Technology (M.Tech), Computer Applications in Chemical Engineering also from Indian Institute of Technology, Delhi.