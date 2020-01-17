Amazon plans to create 1 million new jobs in India by 2025

Amazon announced that it plans to create 1 million new jobs in India by 2025 through continued investments in technology, infrastructure, and its logistics network.

The jobs – created both directly and indirectly – will be across industries, including information technology, skill development, content creation, retail, logistics, and manufacturing, and are in addition to the 700,000 jobs Amazon’s investments have enabled over the last six years in India.

On Wednesday, Amazon Founder and CEO Jeff Bezos also announced that the company plans to invest US$1 billion to help bring 10 million traders and micro, small, and medium-sized businesses (MSMEs) across India online, enabling US $10B in cumulative exports by 2025 and supporting India’s economic diversification.

“We are investing to create a million new jobs here in India over the next five years,” Bezos said. “We’ve seen huge contributions from our employees, extraordinary creativity from the small businesses we’ve partnered with, and great enthusiasm from the customers who shop with us—and we’re excited about what lies ahead.”

The Indian government has prioritised job creation and skilling initiatives – including the training of more than 400 million people by 2022 – in rural and urban areas. Amazon’s job creation commitment and investment in traders and MSMEs complement these social inclusion and social mobility efforts by creating more opportunities for people in India to find employment, build skills, and expand entrepreneurship opportunities.

Amazon’s investments will help create new jobs in the following key areas:

– Hiring talent to fill roles across Amazon in India, including software development engineering, cloud computing, content creation, and customer support. Since 2014, Amazon has grown its employee base more than four times, and last year inaugurated its new campus building in Hyderabad – Amazon’s first fully-owned campus outside the United States and the largest building globally in terms of employees (15,000) and space (9.5 acres).

– Supporting Amazon’s operations in India in areas like logistics, engineering and facilities management, packaging, and customer fulfillment. Amazon’s operations network has created inclusive job opportunities across the country, including hundreds of associates with hearing and speech impairment at its fulfilment centres, sortation stations, and delivery stations. Amazon also has an all-woman delivery station, along with a pilot internship program for individuals with autism and intellectual disabilities.

– Expanding growth opportunities for the more than 550,000 traders and micro, small, and medium-sized businesses – including local shops – through programs like Saheli, Karigar, and “I Have Space.” And creating more ways for MSMEs to learn about digitising their businesses by investing US$ 1B to bring 10 million new Indian businesses online.

– Our series of skills-building initiatives, including through Amazon Web Services (AWS) infrastructure, ongoing Amazon Seller training modules, our 100 Digital Haats, upskilling opportunities through AWS Educate’s cloud computing certification programs, and our recently-launched AWS effort to deliver more than 2,000 AI/ML certifications.

In July 2019, Randstand rated Amazon India as the most attractive place to work. According to the Randstad Employer Brand Research 2019, Amazon scored high on financial health, utilisation of latest technologies, and a strong reputation. The company also ranked #2 on LinkedIn’s Best Companies in India to Work list in 2019.