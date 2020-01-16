East India: Evolving into a brand conscious, product savvy retail sector

3 Major Challenges and Bottlenecks

Despite the rise and rise of the region, there are certain challenges and bottlenecks which cannot be ignored. “We at Titan do not see major industry bottlenecks in East India. There are lots and lots of opportunities, that too in Tier II, III & IV cities. Consumers are very much aware of the new national and international brands and they are ready to spend money on these brands,” states Dharap.

For Biyani, East is home to major opportunities and lower number of bottlenecks. “With the presence of young and aspiring population, vibrant economy and untapped market, the market also lagging behind in terms of skilled and educated manpower, high rates of taxation, laws and availability of quality real estate at a reasonable price.”

Binani agrees, “There is a huge opportunity in the Tier II & III cities in the region, owing to infrastructural development. The cities are well connected and hence the retail market is expanding in these cities and even national players are expanding their presence in these cities resulting in a good brand mix for the aspiring empowered consumers and all the credit goes to the digital influence. The major challenge in our industry is to get trained manpower since our industry involves loads of technical know how and there are not enough training institutes in the eastern region of the country.

Therefore, hiring and retaining technical manpower is not cost-effective as was the case earlier for the east. The competition in our industry is increasing day by day.

Singhal highlighted the absence of international brands in the region, “Since all international brands are not available in the East as much as it is available in other parts of the country, it is a huge opportunity for us. Quality of talent available in the East is a bottleneck for us,as all good resources migrate to other parts of the country due to better opportunities and more choices available to them.”

“There are a couple of bottlenecks in our industry. Firstly, I believe that rents are very high in the region. For a brand to survive, one must have reasonable overheads. Only once a brand is profi table in one territory, would it expand to other territories. Secondly, there is a lack of quality real estate in terms of options available. We have 10 malls in Kolkata whereas the city is moving further towards organised retail. We could do with another 10 malls in the next 10 years. Sadly, we don’t hear of too many new malls being developed. Skilled manpower for retail is another area where I feel the East could improve.

In regard to opportunities in the sector, I feel the industry should unite and have representatives who could voice retailers’ concerns and interact with the bureaucrats, persons-in-power and other decision makers, to provide more people like us, in the organised trade, support going forward. The government needs to recognise retail as a big contributor to the tax revenue coffers and should take steps to take to task, those that are not compliant. It is difficult to sell in malls with huge overheads, if 2 streets away, hawkers are selling cheaper without any accountability. It may take time, but such situations need to be taken into control, which only the Government can do. All I can say it is a matter of time and in a few years, organised retail will be an even bigger force to reckon with given the country’s population and rising aspirations,” adds Daswani.

Highlighting the bottlenecks in the infrastructure segment, Surana says, “With our understanding of the regional factors which influence consumption, the opportunities are endless along with the bottlenecks. The real estate prices are some cities and also the state capitals are amongst the highest in the world, the lease or rents of property is one of the major area of expenditures which impact the profitability and also the rates of stamp duties and other incidental costs – which is leading to the lowest per capita retail space @ 2 sq ft per person. Especially in small towns the mindset of LL / Builders for larger change and support to retailer also is a hurdle which requires lot of mutual understanding and common goal to uplift the regional economy. Infrastructure and skilled manpower are also one of the challenges which is faced in smaller towns. The eastern region is underdeveloped with lowest average per capita income of Rs 10,315 because of lack of urbanisation, consumer habits, multiple legislations, lack of trained manpower, lack of training and manufacturers backlash due to geographically distant from manufacturing hubs like Ludhiana and Tripura.”

“Eastern India market is growing at about 12 percent and this growth is largely fuelled by low penetration of durables in this part of the country and emerging Tier II cities. Eastern India has rich mineral deposits and a strong agricultural base. This clearly means a strong rural demand where product per customer is low at present. This also means a great opportunity for retailers to tap the untapped market. Challenge is poor availability of quality manpower as available in west and south and inflated real estate prices,” says Pulkit Baid, Director, Great Eastern Retail Pvt Ltd.