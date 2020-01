Flipkart beefs up supply chain with two more warehouses

Walmart-owned Flipkart on Tuesday said it is strengthening its supply chain infrastructure by setting up two warehouses (fulfilment centres or FCs) in Haryana, a move that will create about 5,000 jobs locally.

“Spread across 9 lakh square feet, the FCs will help Flipkart significantly scale up its supply chain infrastructure in North India. The FCs will enhance the company’s ability to support the delivery and supply chain logistics of a wide selection of large and non-large products (including furniture and large appliances)…,” a statement said.

The facilities will also amplify Flipkart’s capabilities to cater to more consumers in the country, it added.

Unlike traditional warehouses, fulfilment centres are equipped with highly automated pick, pack and shipping processes to facilitate safe and timely processing of orders.

With these two FCs, Flipkart now has 12 assets in Haryana, including supply chain infrastructure for large appliances, non-large (including mobiles, apparel), grocery and furniture, taking the total asset capacity in the state to over 20 lakh sq ft.

These assets are spread across various regions in the state including Binola, Bilaspur, Luhari and Ballabgarh. During the last festive season, Flipkart’s FCs in Haryana served up to 40 percent of total number of orders from across India, the statement noted.