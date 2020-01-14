Quest Mall: A culmination of the pursuit for fine dining in Kolkata

Quest Mall Kolkata needs no introduction. As the name suggests, Quest is the culmination of the pursuit for luxury retail and fine dining in Kolkata, the cultural capital of India. The mall’s impressive facade is a mesmerising interplay of solar-powered lighting against a modern and energetic asymmetrical structure – inspired by India’s varied cultures as well as the country’s natural beauty. It is located at the heart of city and therefore attracts a quality and premium crowd.

The mall is a landmark for introducing all digital and technological innovations as far as mall industry in East India is concerned. It is also considered a pioneer in initiating exclusive events and special activities for patrons in the region.

Experience Eating Out @ Quest

At Quest, there is always something new for shoppers of all age groups. The F&B and the entertainment segments of the mall are a treat to experience. The food court of Quest is the height of luxury retail and is one of the most popular fine dining destinations in the city.

As far as F&B is concerned, Quest uses a unique zoning strategy keeping in mind the competitive environment and aimed at providing an international shopping experience. This caters to the lifestyle needs of the high-quality catchment, from the young and aspirational to the deep rooted and traditional consumers of the region.

This is the generation that truly lives by the principle of, ‘you are what you eat’. And while Kolkata shall always be revered for its conventional food options, but the city can now boast of its casual fine dining, which is worth spending time and money over. The best thing of them all? Most of these dining experiences are housed under the same roof – at Level 5 and Level 6 of Quest. Basically, the search for fine luxury retail and dining ends here.

Quest houses the very first and the only Michelin-star restaurant in the city, Yauatcha. The restaurant is located on the fifth floor. There are 4 more fine dine restaurants on this floor – Serafina, Bombay Brasserie, Indigo Delicatessan and Aajisai.