South Korean lifestyle brand Mumuso eyes aggressive expansion in India

South Korean Lifestyle brand Mumuso on Sunday announced its plans to open outlets across the country.

“Mumuso is eyeing at the Indian market aggressively with new stores in different parts of the country,” the South Korean lifestyle brand said in a statement.

The brand is also looking for potential franchises to set up new stores in different corners of the country.

Mumuso has launched more than 30 stores in the last one year which is more than two stores per month. The brand has also expanded its categories and plans to enter F&B section soon.

Manoj Agarwal, Director, Mumuso India said, “I have been studying the retail market very closely. Indian retail market is huge. When it comes to lifestyle products, India has seen a sharp rise in the demand in the recent years. Our expansion strategy is to set up outlets all over India along with entering the e-commerce market as online shopping has seen a big boost in Indian in recent years. Mumuso, unlike distributorship, franchises will have more profit and direct access under B2C format.”

Mumuso India – the Indian entity of Mumuso – offers accessories, household stationery, bags, children products, small electronics and lifestyle items, etc.