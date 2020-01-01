Rohit Aggarwal, Director, Lite Bite Foods Pvt. Ltd.

Successful entrepreneur with rich experience of tapping opportunities in greenfield ventures, Rohit Aggarwal joined hands with Amit Burman to further their vision for creating a distinctive food and beverage industry model with starting Lite Bite Foods in 2001. The foray into the food industry began for the good friends turned partners with being the parent franchisee for Subway in India.

Aggarwal is in-charge of operations and keeps an eagle eye on the management efficiencies of Lite Bite Foods. An ardent foodie, he shares and complements his business partner Amit Burman’s vision for Lite Bite Foods and close attention to detail. He enjoys devising innovative solutions of managing the challenges of creating operational efficiencies without compromising on the creative aspect of the restaurant business, vision of the chefs and experimentation with new product offerings.

Rohit Aggarwal is also the Director of Shree Bharat International Ltd (100 per cent EOU for Knitwear) and Director of Lana India (a company involved in International Trading of Textile Raw Materials) and a board member of Mount Everest Mineral Water Ltd. (which owns the Himalayan water brand.)

He completed his schooling from St. Columbus and went on to graduating in BBM from Sydenham College of Commerce and Economics, Mumbai. He comes from a trader family where the trade included raw materials and commodities. Aggarwal expanded this family business and started the import of oil, textile raw materials, stainless steel, plastic, lubricants, raw wool and cotton.

Later he moved to Australia to earn himself a diploma in wool technology to be able to get a better insight into the product. He understood and perceived the Indian consumers demand for shawls, blankets, cardigans and other woolen products. Raw wool in India started to be consumed for suiting and other garments as well. He imported different types of wool, which included Angoora and Moohair varieties, for which he traveled extensively throughout India. It was during these travel expeditions, that Aggarwal got familiarized with different kinds of food and cuisines from around the world and the entrepreneur in him, converted his passion for gourmand world into a formal foray into the industry.