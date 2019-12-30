Amuleek Singh Bijral, Founder & CEO, Chaipoint

Amuleek Singh Bijral hails from the state of Jammu & Kashmir. After completing his engineering with honors from Thapar University, Punjab and a MBA from Harvard Business School.

He has worked with Microsoft Corporation and EMC (now a part of Dell) in developer, consulting, strategy and sales roles, Before starting Mountain Trail Foods Private Limited (Chai Point is a brand under it), he was the country manager for RSA (a world-leading information Security Company).

He is passionate about building brands. He strongly believes that businesses by design hold also be making a positive impact in the societies in which they operate.

Technology, product design, and incentive structures have a critical role to play towards this. He believes that his loved ones are the pillars of support in his life.