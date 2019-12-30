Iconic brand Birkenstock forays into India

The worlds favourite sandal just made an entry into the Indian market in time. If you don’t have a pair of sandals that you can throw into your suitcases for the holidays, then head to Birkenstock for the perfect pair.

The German shoe manufacturer of the iconic sandals with the famous footbed opened its first mono-brand store in the Capital. The high-quality products now presents itself to Indian consumers as a premium lifestyle brand synonymous with quality, function, and overall well-being for the first time.

As part of its international growth strategy, the family-owned company with a rich tradition is now expanding its global footprint to India. A number of mono-brand retail stores are planned to open in an international premium brand environment in the country’s top shopping locations. The first opening in Delhi will start the ball rolling in early 2020.

Also, visitors can gain an overview of the company’s comprehensive range of classic sandals for men, women and children and closed shoes, as well as the feminine models from the Papillio range with their online partners.

“It’s precisely the right time for us to enter the Indian market. A booming, brand-compatible retail environment meets a strong consumer demand for genuine quality. We expect India to become one of the five most important markets for Birkenstock within the next few years, since we offer the perfect products for the current spirit of the times and lifestyle in this country,” says Oliver Reichert, CEO of the Birkenstock Group.