Kiko Milano plans retail expansion in India in 2020

Italian professional cosmetics brand Kiko Milano has planned to expand its retail presence in India next year through its exclusive brand outlets, including two new stores in the national capital.

“We will focus on having more point of sales, whether it’s exclusive outlets, online or shop-in-shop. We have two more outlets coming up in Delhi, and one each in Lucknow, Mumbai, Guwahati (the first in northeast India), and Kolkata,” Abhishek Bhattacharya, Country Director, Kiko Milano told IANSlife on Saturday.

He was speaking on the sidelines of the launch of its new retail outlet in Vegas Mall, Dwarka, which is its fifth store in Delhi and 11th in India.

“Initially we thought of opening just the retail stores, but we have understood that in Indian market, it has to be a mix of retail and other modes of expansion. We have our shop-in-shop (SIS) concept, and we are also going to tie with more departmental stores, in addition to exclusive brand outlets,” he added.

The Dwarka outlet is the brand’s foray into West Delhi, and houses its latest collections such as Sicilian notes and Pop revolution, along with its sought-after make-up product lines.

Kiko Milano was founded in 1997 in Milan, Italy.