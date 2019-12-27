Herjit S Bhalla, Managing Director, Hershey India

Herjit S. Bhalla the Managing Director of Hershey India since January 2018. In his role at Hershey, he brings his extensive experience from Unilever in building consumer, food and retail brand. His in depth understanding of the FMCG business has contributed towards unleashing the growth potential of the US based snacking food giant in India.

It has been under his leadership that Hershey India has entered the fast-growing Indian chocolate market with the launch of the iconic Hershey’s Kisses in 2018. Driving product innovation, he has also driven Hershey India’s entry into the ‘Better For You’ segment in the biscuit category with the launch of Sofit Protein Cookies.

Prior to Hershey India, he had spent more than 18 years in various leadership sales, marketing and management roles at Unilever in India, Russia, Ukraine and Belarus. In his position, he served on the Board of Directors with Metro Cash & Carry handling operations for North and East India.