Sanjiv Mehta, Chairman and Managing Director, Hindustan Unilever Limited & President, Unilever South Asia

Sanjiv Mehta Chairman and Managing Director of Hindustan Unilever Limited which is India’s largest ‘fast moving consumer goods’ (FMCG) Company and one of the most valuable corporates in the country. He also heads Unilever’s business in South Asia (India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka & Nepal) having a turnover of over $7 billion as President, South Asia.

He is also a member of the ‘Unilever Leadership Executive’ team.

He has done his Bachelors in Commerce (India), Chartered Accountancy (India) and has also completed his Advanced Management Program (Harvard Business School).

A firm believer that ‘doing well’ and ‘doing good’ are two sides of the same coin he propagates the cause of compassionate capitalism.