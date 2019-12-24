Raghava Rao, Vice President – Finance and CFO, Amazon India

Raghava has 25 years of experience as a finance professional in the FMCG and E-Commerce industry. He has held various position across Finance & Accounting, Supply Chain, Mergers and Acquisitions, Treasury & General Management.

As a Computer Science engineer from IIT Bombay, he went on to do and MBA from IIM Calcutta. A career with Hindustan Unilever saw him complete assignments in seven locations and three countries before he took charge as VP, Finance and CFO for Amazon India.

In his current role, he is in the centre of India’s hottest industry and a s senior leader in a team that is building Amazon’s customer franchise in the strongly contested e-commerce battle. He is also a guest speaker at various industry fora, management institute and professional gatherings.