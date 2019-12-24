Home Newsletter Raghava Rao, Vice President – Finance and CFO, Amazon India

Raghava has 25 years of experience as a finance professional in the FMCG and E-Commerce industry. He has held various position across Finance & Accounting, Supply Chain, Mergers and Acquisitions, Treasury & General Management.

As a Computer Science engineer from IIT Bombay, he went on to do and MBA from IIM Calcutta. A career with Hindustan Unilever saw him complete assignments in seven locations and three countries before he took charge as VP, Finance and CFO for .

In his current role, he is in the centre of India’s hottest industry and a s senior leader in a team that is building Amazon’s customer franchise in the strongly contested e-commerce battle. He is also a guest speaker at various industry fora, management institute and professional gatherings.

