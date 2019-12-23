Myntra’s End of Reason Sale sells 3.3 million products on Day 1; registers 67 pc rise in orders over last year

The 11th edition of Myntra’s flagship End of Reason Sale, got off to a flying start, with the company selling 1.77 lakh items within the first 10 minutes of the sale going live and over 3.3 million products on Day 1 of the sale. Myntra registered the highest ever orders on the first day witnessing a 67 percent rise in orders placed over last year.

The 2-day price reveal period ahead of the sale saw items wishlisted 100 million times by customers primarily from categories such as T-shirts, tops and dresses. 2.6 lakh orders were placed by 2.3 lakh customers availing the early access facility during the sale preview. The VIP slots known as Gold Slots before the start of the sale, witnessed 3.8 lakh shoppers placing 4.1 lakh orders.

Myntra has witnessed enthusiastic participation from Tier 2 and 3 cities across the country, with 50 percent of the orders coming from these regions with jackets, sweatshirts and casual shoes being the most popular items bought. Top Tier 2 cities leading the sales on the first day were Noida, Guwahati, Ahmedabad, Ranchi and Nagpur.

As always, the present edition of EORS also brought with it novelty in the form of gamification to engage customers with 4 games, Brand Hunter, Logo Mania, Crossword and Santa Delivery. The games were developed in-house and over 6.5 lakh users played them to earn Insider points during the pre-buzz period. Shout and Earn has been hugely popular and tried by 2.2 million people so far.

Speaking on the occasion, Amar Nagaram, CEO, Myntra, said, “We are extremely delighted and inspired by the encouraging response for the End of Reason Sale. We witnessed the highest ever sale on a single day in the history of Myntra with a 67 percent rise in orders over last year. We have also set a new record by acquiring 2.2 lakh new users on a given day with traffic to the platform rising 2X over baseline days. Sales on the first day have been led by men’s jeans and street wear, women’s western and ethnic wear, sports footwear and men’s casual wear.”