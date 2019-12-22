Busters’ new conceptual center adds a fresh experience to the gaming world

Brand Busters doesn’t need any introduction. It is a concept which was created to introduce world class gaming, entertainment and leisure formats to the metro markets, and tap into the FEC potential of Tier II & III markets across South India.

Busters today has become very popular among Millennials, kids and adults alike. The brand came into being in September 2016 with its first outlet in Mantra Mall in Hyderabad. After two years of establishing itself as a favourite amongst consumers, Busters started its expansion journey in January 2018. Today, the brand has 4 operational centers and 6 under fit-out, which are scheduled to open before August 2019. The average size of each outlet is about 14,000 sq. ft. The brand is a self-funded venture and the outlay so far is above Rs 100 crore.

Busters is famous for:

– Wide choice of entertainment and leisure options

– Best value price plans

– Hi-tech, modern Equipment

Currently, the brand has opened, revamped and refurbished its centers to make itself more conceptual and theme oriented. The new center at DSL Virtue Mall in Hyderabad is the first store under the new theme and it has a unique look. In an exclusive interaction with IMAGES Retail Bureau, Aditya Konka, Business Head, Busters talks about the new center.

What is the freshness quotient in the new-look Busters?

We have refreshed the look and feel of our concept and the first store under the new theme has just been launched at DSL Virtue Mall in Hyderabad. The format has been developed after in-depth research on various elements in an FEC, including Redemption counters, machine displays, floor and ceilings, etc. A lot of freshness has been inducted into each of these elements.

What are the USP/ main attractions at the new center?

We have launched a few interesting indoor concepts including a zip-line roller coaster which is one of the first of its kind in indoor FEC’s. Apart from this, we will have skywalks as well. We have also introduced a selection of arcade machines at the new center. Most of the video games displayed will be launched for the first time and Busters is the pioneer in this revolution.

Which other locations will have the new format?

The upcoming centers in Kurnool, Kochi, Bangalore and Chennai will all be in this new format. Apart from the common standard, we will introduce some local themes as well.

What else is Busters coming up in the future?

We will soon be launching a 15000 sq. ft. edutainment format in GSM mall Chandanagar, Hyderabad, which will be followed by another 10,000 sq. ft edutainment center at Centre Square Mall in Kochi.