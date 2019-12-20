Gopal Pillai, VP – Seller Services, Amazon India

Gopal Pillai has been with Amazon for more than 9 years and held various roles in the US and India. He moved to Bengaluru, India year in 2015 to lead Seller Services for Amazon India.

He heads the India Marketplace and manages all aspects of seller ecosystem in India including seller offline and online marketing, seller acquisition channels, seller education/ enablement services, fulfillment channels, seller experience, seller success and Global Selling initiatives. Amazon India currently has over 430K sellers, 170M products and is growing rapidly. Trough amazon, over 50K Indian sellers are selling more than 120M products to customers in 185+ countries.

Prior to this role, he managed the US Home Entertainment business, US Mobile Electronics business, and US Heavy Bulky Delivery experience.

Prior to Amazon.com, Gopal was the Director of Digital Products for BusinessWeek (including businessweek.com and BusinessExchange, a social media site for business professionals). Before that, his roles including co-founding an early stage technology startup and leadership roles in Non-profit, Healthcare, Insurance and Energy sectors.

Gopal has an MBA from the Kellogg School of Management and a Bachelor’s in Computer Science and Engineering form the University of Madras, India.