Mother’s Recipe introduces a range of street-styled authentic chutneys in spout pack

Indian street foods with their complementing chutneys from various cities are well-known for their taste and variety. Every region has its own specialty and India leads the charts in terms of street food. Yet, as far as street food hygiene is concerned, there are very poor standards. People who consume street food more often, have been reported to suffer from foodborne diseases like diarrhoea, cholera, typhoid fever and food poisoning.

Mother’s Recipe, a leading FMCG brand, has introduced a range of street-styled authentic chaat chutneys in an all-new attractive and convenient spout pack. Manufactured in it’s state-of-the-art plant in Pune under strict hygienic conditions, these chutneys are available in 5 variants like Delhi Chat Chutney, Bhelpuri Chutney, Red Chilli Garlic Chutney, Samosa Chutney, and Tamarind Date Chutney. Attractively packed in the all-new easy to pour spout pack, it will surely enhance the taste of everyday homemade snacks in the most chat patta way.

Commenting on the new range of chutneys, Sanjana Desai, Executive Director, Mother’s Recipe – Desai Foods Pvt Ltd said, “Mother’s Recipe is committed to delivering products, which satisfy palates and are appropriate for the Indian consumer. Our home-style range of chutneys is the result of extensive research and consumer insight which are made from fresh ingredients to deliver the authentic taste of home-cooked food. We have consciously introduced these delicious chutneys in a more convenient and easy to pour spout pack to inculcate the habit of eating good and quality food at home. With the launch of so many chutney variants, everyone can enjoy their favourite street food and snacks anytime.”

The products are available in all hypermarkets, exclusive Mother’s Recipe outlets and local retail stores across Delhi-NCR, Bangalore, Mumbai, Pune, Ahmedabad and on e-commerce portals like Bigbasket.

Mother’s Recipe products are category leaders in Pickles and Paste categories and market shares vary from 25 to 40 percent. In pickles, Mother’s Recipe dominates the category and is the only National Brand available across with more than 64 variants. Other than pickles, the product range consists of Ready to Cook (RTC) Spice Mixes, Condiments, Papads, Appalams, Instant Mixes and now Chutneys.

“Chutney’s, sauces and pastes as a category in India have witnessed consistent growth over the past few years. According to the report by World Food India this category has maintained the momentum with double-digit growth during the period 2016-21. This growth can be attributed to employee affluence and growing millennial customers along with a rise in working women’s population. The demands of the FMCG segment are evolving everyday and consumers are seeking convenience, hygiene, authenticity and better-packaged products. As a result, we need to continuously innovate in line with the growing consumer expectations while providing our customers with only the best quality and tastiest of products, go ahead and try one chutney, ” Sanjana concluded.