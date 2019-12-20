Soch Apparels appoints Jaydeep Shetty as CEO

Bengaluru headquartered ethnic wear brand Soch Apparels has appointed Jaydeep Shetty as its chief executive officer (CEO).

In his new role, Shetty will be responsible for fuelling growth, charting expansion and firmly establishing the brand in the womens wear segment in India.

Shetty has over 28 years of experience across Retail, Cinema and Media and was the the Founder & former CEO of MINERAL, a women’s westernwear brand that retails across India. He was also part of the Founding Management Team of Shoppers Stop and Inox and held leadership positions at BBC Worldwide, and Future Group.

Shetty will be working closely with the Soch management including Vinay Chatlani, Co-Founder and Executive Director of the company, to steer the brand’s growth story in the new decade.

Speaking about his appointment, Jaydeep Shetty said, “Soch has a deserved reputation as the leading ethnic fashion retailer in and has a tremendous opportunity to grow further, bringing our strong business values and service delivery to match the fashion demands and high expectations of our customers. It is in an excellent position to capitalise on the growth opportunities presented by the country today. The brand, values and curated fashion model are facets I have respected as a professional, and I am excited to be part of the young and dynamic team that will take these to the next level. This is a very exciting time to be joining the company.”

Vinay Chatlani, Co-Founder and Executive Director of Soch, said, “Jaydeep’s track record, experience, and contacts in the retail industry are exceptional and we are thrilled to have him as part of the Soch family. He brings with him strong knowledge and execution abilities which will be crucial as we continue our ambitious plans to grow and develop the brand in existing and newer markets”

Soch has had retail presence in the country for nearly 15 years and the brand has 129 stores across 49 cities in the country as well as a strong online retail presence.