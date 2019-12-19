Sanjeev Agrawal, CEO, Rangriti

Sanjeev Agrawal is the CEO of the Rangriti (a brand from Biba Apparels) and also works on various strategic initiatives of the company. He has worked in HLL, Godrej, P&G, Revlon and Balsara in various sales and marketing roles. He sees joining retail as an important event in his career.

Over the last 12 years he has led large businesses like Pantaloons, Big Bazaar, Skechers and Homeshop18 before joining Biba. He believes that fashion is an exciting space as it deals with customers more at an emotional level than rational. Strengthening science into retail has been his passion.

When asked about his role as a leading person in the organization, he said “It’s exciting to motivate thousands of people at the front end through my actions and positive thinking. Being able to understand them, their aspirations, needs and getting the best out of teams have been the best part of my job”

He has a career spanning 30 years in FMCG and retail sector. He is an alumnus of the Institute of Technology, BHU and Indian Institute of Management, Lucknow.