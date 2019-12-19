20th IMAGES Fashion Awards honour outstanding fashion retail brands

The 20th edition of India Fashion Forum was held on December 17-18, 2019 at Hotel Conrad, in Bengaluru. The event witnessed top honchos of the fashion industry sharing some notable insights on the current trends through various interactive sessions.

IFF’s move to Bengaluru endorses the story of fashion retail metamorphosis over the past few years. If the customer is at the heart of successful retailing, tech is now the soul. This also underpinned the launch of Fashion Techway at the 20th edition of IFF. A futuristic showcase of tech-propelled fashion retail innovation, Fashion Techway will be not just the Showstopper, but will also be a ‘crystal ball’ of the future of this industry.

The event offered an extraordinary environment dedicated to outstanding, mind warping innovation in the business of fashion, from agile design tools to exceptional in-store tech influencers, from the dynamic science of fashion retail analytics to hyper-targeted social marketing.

20th IFF culminated in a gala event in the form of the IMAGES Fashion Awards (IFA) celebrating excellence in the field of fashion retail. The awards were a venerable gathering of the who’s who of the industry in the country.

The annual IMAGES Fashion Awards are adjudged on the basis of performance in operational benchmarks along with qualitative factors such as product and marketing innovation, social responsibility initiatives, HR practices and industry goodwill, among others. Due to their 360-degree evaluation process, the IFAs have come to be established as the premier recognition for fashion retailing excellence in India.

20th IFF Awardees

IMAGES Most Admired SOLOx Fashion Professional of the Year – Sanjeev Mohanty, MD South Asia, Middle East & North Africa, Levi’s (winner); Nitya Arora, Founder, Valliyan

IMAGES Most Admired Fashion Brand of the year: Men’s Westernwear – Jack n Jones

IMAGES Most Admired Fashion Brand of the year: Women’s Westernwear – Vero Moda

IMAGES Most Admired Fashion Brand of the year: Kidswear – Pepe Jeans London

IMAGES Most Admired Fashion Brand of the year: Jeans & Casualwear – Levi’s

IMAGES Most Admired Fashion Brand of the year: Men’s Indianwear – Ethnix by Raymond

IMAGES Most Admired Fashion Brand of the year: Women’s Indianwear – W

IMAGES Most Admired Fashion Brand of the year: Lingerie – Clovia

IMAGES Most Admired Fashion Brand of the year: Footwear – Skechers and Bata

IMAGES Most Admired Fashion Brand of the year: Fashion and Lifestyle – Shingora

IMAGES Most Admired Fashion Brand of the year: Excellence Award – Puma, Manyavar and Citykart

IMAGES Most Admired Affordable Fashion Retailer of the Year: Regional – KLM Fashion Mall

IMAGES Most Admired Affordable Fashion Retailer of the Year: National – MAX Fashion

IMAGES Most Admired Fashion Brand of the year: Special Jury Award – Mini Klub

IMAGES Most Admired Tech Implementation of the Year – Endless Aisles by Bestseller and Omuni Powered By Arvind Internet (winner); Omni Optimisation by Fabindia (runner-up)

IMAGES Most Valuable Fashion Startups Presentation – Proyog

IMAGES Most Admired Fashion Design Concept of the Year : Store Design – Kancheepuram Vara Mahalakshmi Silks (winner); Simon Carter (runner-up)

IMAGES Most Admired Fashion Design Concept of the Year : VM – Lifestyle – Youth Fest (winner); V-Mart – Festive VM (runner-up)

IMAGES Most Admired Fashion Design Concept of the Year : Collections – Karl Lagerfeld for Coverstory (winner); YOLO Dress for W (runner-up)

IMAGES Most Admired Marketing & Promotion – Max Women’s Fest – Behen Kuch Bhi Pehen (winner); #TommyXMercedesBenz for Menswear & TommyXZendaya for Womenswear (runner-up)

IMAGES Most Admired Store Launch of the Year – Puma, 100 ft Road, Indiranagar, Bengaluru (winner); Van Heusen, Elante Mall, Chandigarh (runner-up)

IMAGES Most Admired Fashion Innovation presentations – Fibre to Fashion Ecosystem – Easybuy (winner); Converting Waste Plastic Bottles to High-end Fashion – R|Elan™ GreenGold (runner-up)

Special Jury Awards – The Earth Bag – Crea; Parichay – Khadi Collection by Taneira