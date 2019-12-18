We are bullish on India for the next 5-10 years, says PUMA’s Abhishek Ganguly

We are bullish on India for the next 5-10 years, says PUMA’s...

Global sportswear brand PUMA announced the launch of the its biggest and entirely redesigned flagship store in India. With a focus on bringing technology, sports and experiential retail under one roof, the company’s first interactive retail store showcases an immersive brand space. With state-of-the-art digitally connected offerings, innovative engagement zones and an in-house customization studio, the flagship store spread over 7,500 square feet, spanning three floors is located on 100 ft road, Indiranagar.

Abhishek Ganguly, Managing Director, PUMA India said, “We believe that experience is the biggest proposition for offline retail as much as convenience is a key to online. And, that’s precisely the reason for launching a first-of-its-kind PUMA store in India. The futuristic retail environment is focused on creating an immersive experience by engaging the consumer throughout their shopping journey. As a leading sports brand in the country, we are committed to providing the best of digital and personalised shopping experiences across all platforms and investing in this store reinforces just that.”

What’s Unique

In addition to ranging the largest selection of merchandise available at any PUMA store in the country, it features tried and tested experiential elements from the recently launched PUMA store at Fifth Avenue in New York City. Key highlights include:

F1 Simulator: Highlighting the success of PUMA’s Motorsport category in India, consumers can enjoy the professional-grade F1 racing simulators and virtually race down the streets of New York City.

PUMA x YOU: The customisation studio allows consumers to customize and personalize PUMA footwear, apparel and accessories using embroidery and print. The on-demand personalization offers over 100 quirky and fun design options to choose from.

Interactive Retail Experience: Consumers can now access all PUMA products at the touch of a button. The interactive screen allows them to virtually scan through the entire PUMA range and not limit their selection to styles or colours available at the store. Thus, allowing them to place an order directly from the warehouse and have it shipped to their home.

PUMA one8 shop-in-shop: India’s leading athlete and PUMA debuted the collaboration in 2017. On the heels of its continued success, the specially designed shop-in-shop features the largest PUMA one8 collection at a dedicated space spread over 100 sq. ft.

Basketball: The brand’s successful re-entry into Basketball globally recently saw PUMA entry into the Performance Basketball category in India. The store will exclusively range the new basketball collection. The growing popularity of the game and fast-changing sporting culture provides immense potential to further promote the adoption of the sport and grow the category in India. This will play a key role in shaping PUMA India’s involvement in Basketball in the future.

Exclusive product offering: The store will range exclusive global collaborations like Tetris, Helly Hansen, Adriana Lima, Ralph Sampson and Selena Gomez and top of the line performance collections. From motorsport, basketball and football to the limited-edition, the flagship store will retail Sportstyle and performance wear products for men, women and kids.

Updated retail concept: The design is captivating with clean lines and a very modern look and feel. Taking the consumer on an intuitive shopping journey, the elevated layout and display like illuminated footwear walls focus on the products to ensure they demand attention, stand out and resonate with the consumer. With state-of-the-art double height storefronts, the façade mimics the sole patterns of PUMA’s iconic suede sneakers.

Future Plans

The sportswear brand is planning to open 4-5 such experiential stores in India in next 12-18 months. It is expected that these stores will be coming up in cities like Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad and Pune.

“We have seen a lot of success in Indian market and we are very bullish about India for the next 5-10 years. We will continue to open more stores. Bengaluru, Mumbai and Delhi are among our top performing cities in the world,” shares Ganguly.

“We are very bullish, but we will be always very mindful of the expansion,” he added.

Apart from this, the brand is also focusing on kids category, which currently contributes 7 percent of the overall revenue.