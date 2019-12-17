Akhilesh Prasad, President and Chief Executive – Fashion and Lifestyle, Reliance Retail

Akhilesh Prasad leads Reliance Retail’s Fashion & Lifestyle business in driving strategy, business and expansion for scale and sustained growth.

With more than 28 years in retail in India, he brings rich experience in retail-operations and business leadership, across food, fruits nad vegetables, telecom and fashion.

He joined Trends in 2006 as Head-Operations and went on to become President and Chief Executive of Fashion and Lifestyle business of Reliance Retail.

An Alumni of St Stephen’s College & Delhi School of Economics Akhilesh’s family includes his wife Indira, and son Surya. He likes to travel and has driven across the length and breadth of the country. He is particularly fond of wildlife and nature and has travelled across country and world to chase his interest.