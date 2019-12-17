Articulating waste to wealth at Autumn 2019 IHGF Delhi Fair connects the world with a new take on sustainability

Just an expression, or an infinite definition, art can take many shapes, integrating materials to manifest in forms that define captivating expressions and interactions to convey strong messages or make lasting impacts. The recently concluded IHGF Delhi Fair, in its Autumn 2019 48th edition held from 16-20 October 2019 at the India Expo Centre & Mart, drove home a thought provoking message on sustainability and responsible manufacturing.

In keeping with the theme of ‘Refuse, Reduce, Reuse, Repurpose & Recycle’, awe inspiring colossal installations of animals, butterflies, trees, etc. at the fair venue, made from 50 tons of industrial waste including plastic, metal, wood and fabric, perfectly exemplified amalgamation of traditional Indian lifestyle values and practices with reimagined creativity using cast-off everyday materials. Expressing cosmic representations that expound on ecological balance, between nature and humans, the installations were a means towards a powerful messaging of Indic beliefs and practices anchored on the five great elements of cosmic creation – Vayu (air), Agni (fire), Varuna (water), Prithvi (earth) and Akash (sky/space/ether).

This 48th edition of the show Over 7,000 trade visitors from 110 countries through its 5 days, to engage with the 3,200+ exhibitors spread across 197,000 sq. mtrs. in 14 display segments. They came from all over the world with impressive numbers from USA, Europe, Australia, South America, Middle East and Asia representing brands like Bed Bath & Beyond, Anthropologie, Restoration Hardware from USA; Nuevo Living from Canada; Fischers Gmbh from Germany; Rendezvous Deco and Mille et Claire from France; Magazine zum Globus and Migros from Switzerland; Parlane and Amara from UK; The Moshi, PR Home and Oscar & Clothide from Sweden and many more from different countries across the globe.

Apart from the overseas buyers; leading brands across India also visited the show in good volume it included brands like Reliance Retail, Fab India, Shoppers Stop, Westside, Pantaloons, DLF Brands, Furniturewalla, IKEA, The Good Earth Pvt. Ltd., The Wishing Chair, Sleepwell, Archies, Urban Ladder, H&M, Zorba, @Home; Nicobar; Hindware (EVOK ), Paytm, Pepperfry, Flipkart, Amazon, E-bay, Oberoi Hotels, Park Plaza Hotels, Taj Hotels and Resorts, etc.

This fair, certified as the world’s largest congregation of handicraft exhibitors under one roof, is known for showcasing India’s unrivalled product propositions backed by contemporary design inspiration, hand crafting skills and a varied raw material base. Globally renowned and strongly patronized by the international buying community, IHGF Delhi Fair has been the charismatic face for the work of millions of Indian artisans involved in making distinct world class products that enthuse buyers and consumers across the world. This iconic show, now 48 editions old, continues to be a promising resource for renowned global chains. And the patronage has only been growing.

The 49th edition will be held from April 15-19, 2020 at the India Expo Centre & Mart, Greater Noida Expressway, Delhi NCR. The fair is being organized by the Export Promotion Council for Handicrafts (EPCH), the apex national body representing Indian Handicrafts manufacturers and exporters. The EPCH facilitates its 10,000+ members to customize and offer unique styles and quality products in Home, Lifestyle, Fashion & Textiles to the global sourcing community.