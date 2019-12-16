India Fashion Forum turns 20, set to unveil new, innovative format

India’s largest fashion intelligence event, India Fashion Forum (IFF) will be back with its 20th edition on December 17th and 18th, 2019 at the Conrad Hotel, Bengaluru – marking two decades of its role as a key influencer and catalyst of fashion retail evolution in India. And for the first time in its long history, IFF is also changing its address — to Bengaluru, home to possibly India’s most innovative, tech-entrepreneurial demographic.

IFF’s move to Bengaluru endorses the story of fashion retail metamorphosis over the past few years. If the customer is at the heart of successful retailing, tech is now the soul. This also underpins the launch of Fashion Techway at the 20th edition of IFF. A futuristic showcase of tech-propelled fashion retail innovation, Fashion Techway will be not just the Showstopper, but will also be a ‘crystal ball’ of the future of this industry.

The event will offer an extraordinary environment dedicated to outstanding, mind warping innovation in the business of fashion, from agile design tools to exceptional in-store tech influencers, from the dynamic science of fashion retail analytics to hyper-targeted social marketing.

Referring to the significance of IFF’s role in catalysing Indian fashion retail, Amitabh Taneja, Chief Convenor, India Fashion Forum says, “It’s a milestone year for us, marking two decades of its recognition as a key influencer and catalyst of fashion retail evolution in India. This year, preview the next generation of fashion retail in granulated detail, from smart, sustainable sourcing to intuitive, real-time customer engagement, and everything in between. Besides these, through the launch of Fashion Techway we will help stakeholders discover how Innovation and Tech will be the biggest drivers of profitable fashion retail in 2020 and beyond.”

The 20th edition of IFF will be chaired by Akhilesh Prasad, President & Chief Executive – Fashion & Lifestyle Businesses, Reliance Retail.

“We must optimise India’s native intelligence through thousands of years of trading and retailing. Our legacy will never be obsolete; we just need to have powerful faith in ourselves. We must be be distracted or intimidated by new-fangled technology jargons; Indian brands and retailers need to use the intimate knowledge of our own country to effectively compete in a globalised market,” he notes, offering a preview of the conference agenda at the event.

Key Highlights :: 20th IFF

– 600+ unique fashion brands and companies representing best-in-class of fashion retail innovation

– 50+ Conference sessions, debates and discussions across two days

– Launch of Fashion Techway, exclusive showcase of fashion retail powered by tech

– 200+ C-Suite Speakers from all fashion retail functions — sourcing, business development, operations, product innovation, retail innovation and tech

– 20th IMAGES Fashion Awards presenting a first-ever format for fashion & lifestyle brands and retailers to present success stories to a global Grand Jury and industry peers at such a mega forum. Success stories will include: expansion, new launches, concepts, new outlets, flagship stores, innovation in product & retail design/VM, excellence across value & distribution chain, marketing & promotions, tech implementation in retail ops and customer service and more…

Over 200 speakers representing leading companies operating across the fashion retail value chain will be anchoring the two-day conference. Over 600 unique brands and companies will be attending and exhibiting next generation product innovation, retail support solutions and futuristic retail technology innovations at the mega congregation.

Among the speakers at the 20th IFF are: Suresh J, MD & CEO, Arvind Brands & Retail, Lavanya Nalli, President, Nalli, Abhishek Ganguly, MD, Puma India, Nina Lekhi, MD & Chief Design Curator, Baggit, Dilip Kapur, President & Founder, Hidesign, Vasanth Kumar, MD, Lifestyle, Rishi Vasudev, SVP & Group Head, Fashion, Flipkart, Myntra, Jabong, Ramneek Khurana, Co-founder, Lenskart, Gautam Vazirani, Creative Strategist – Sustainable Fashion, IMG Reliance, Sanjeev Mohanty, Managing Director, South Asia, Middle East And North Africa, Levi Strauss and Company, among others.

About India Fashion Forum

Launched in 2000, India Fashion Forum (IFF) is India’s largest fashion retail intelligence event. Every year, a powerful blend of conference sessions, workshops and master classes, zoned exhibitions and industry awards mark IFF’s confluence of the biggest consumer trends, market intelligence and retail innovation in the business of fashion in India.

The 20th edition of IFF Conference will offer unparalleled insights from international and Indian industry experts, academics, global fashion research majors and analysts through a world-class mix of keynote addresses, panel discussions, CEOs Roundtables, presentations, knowledge series sessions and workshops. Four themed exhibition platforms — Fashion Sourcing, L Cube, Asia Shop, India Brand Show — will showcase the most market-ahead fashion ingredients, design innovation, technology, retail strategies and solutions to a mega congregation of leaders from the business of fashion in India and elsewhere.