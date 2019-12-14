M2K Corporate Park Shopping Plaza: A high-end shopping experience in Gurugram

M2K Corporate Park Shopping Plaza, Gurugram is an integrated corporate office – cum – retail complex which is on its way to becoming the most happening and accepted retail destination in the city. Built on an area of 2 acres, the brand is developing itself as a new driving force in the shopping centre industry. The mall aims to provide world-class shopping experience for the shoppers in Gurugram.

Brand Journey

M2K Corporate Park Shopping Plaza is a complex with two fully operational corporate offices and has dedicated space for fashion brands, resto-bars and FEC centers. Speaking on the design of the mall, Dr. Vishesh Rawat, Vice President – Sales & Marketing, M2K Group says, “The design is modern and utilitarian. Customer convenience and delight have been the central themes behind the design. We have focused on key components like location, accessibility, visibility, ample car parking and aesthetic design. All retail shops have excellent floor to floor height of 16 foot for enabling better store design. The property is a mix of highend shopping and office spaces helping it become a prominent community area where people can shop, eat, work and play.”

Location

The mall is located in Sector 51, Gurugram, a densely populated area and a very ideal location for the brand. “We chose Sector 51, Gurugram as it is a densely populated, upmarket area housing people from the middle and upper-middle-class. The catchment within 2 kms consists of M2K Aura, M2K White house, Mayfi eld Garden, Hibiscus, Freedom Park, Nirvana, Cloud 9 hospital, Hilton Hotel, Gurgaon University, Amity School, DPS School, Presidium school etc,” explains Dr Rawat.

Anchor & Vanilla Stores

Famous gastro pub Imperfecto Patio spread over approximately 20,000 sq. ft. is under advance stages of fit-outs and will be operational by mid-December 2019.

“We have 30,000 sq. ft. area marked for our anchor store. The rest of the retail area will be dedicated to F&B, Apparel, Grocery, Electronics, Health & Beauty, Home furnishing, Accessories, a Kids play zone etc.,” says Rawat.

Healthy Brands Mix

It’s a known fact that international brands grab a major portion of the limelight in malls. M2K Gurugram, however, believes in patronizing the right product for the right shopper.

“We look at the needs and requirements of our patrons living in the immediate and tertiary catchment area and decide accordingly on the brands we would like to give space too without being too concerned about the origin of the brand. Utility and suitability are key as far as we are concerned. Along with international brands, there are many organised homegrown brands that bring value to the mall. We have a healthy mix of both in M2K,” Dr Rawat concludes.