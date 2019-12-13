Pacific Group celebrates Retail Employees’ Day

On the occasion of Retail Employee Day, the Pacific Mall, Tagore Garden and newly launched, Pacific D21 at Dwarka, thanked the retail employees for their untiring efforts all around. It also rewarded them with the token of appreciation on this occasion.

The contribution of employees towards the mall is undeniable as they are essentially ‘the face’ of the business. The day is celebrated to encourage customers to realize the importance of retail associates. The some of the major retail brands which are operational in the mall include- Lifestyle, Max, Big Bazaar, Home Centre, Reliance Trends, Reliance Digital, etc.

Commenting about the importance of Retail Employees’ Day, Abhishek Bansal, Executive Director, Pacific Group said, “We are extremely happy to celebrate the Retail Employees’ Day as we believe retail employees are the real biggest asset of any organization and play a vital role in making our malls one of the most preferred and successful malls in our country. They have always tried their continuous efforts in addressing the concern and the needs of the customers. This is the reason, why every employee should be appreciated with the best and we feel proud to have such energetic Retail employees in our mall.”