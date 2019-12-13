Fashion Retail CMOs: Designing successful marketing strategies to win consumers

It’s no hidden fact. Despite all efforts, the retail industry constantly struggles to keep pace with what exactly it is that their consumers want. Expectations are temperamental and becoming increasingly difficult to live up to.
One conceivable way that can help retailers bridge the gap is by being in a constant state of dialogue with consumers. Fortunately, we live in a world where technology can bring the impossible to life. The world of digital has created conversations between retailers, mall managers and consumers. While traditional media like print and television may still dominate the media landscape, digital marketing is now beginning to bite off a significant piece of the annual budget.
Here is list of CMOs of fashion retail who have succeeded in winning consumers by combing both digital as well old age marketing strategies. To meet these CMOs, visit 20th India Fashion Forum
1Debosmita Majumder, Head-Marketing, Puma
Debosmita Majumder is heading Marketing at PUMA India and she is responsible for developing marketing strategies that has business impact.
She has transitioned from a Senior Manager to the Head of Marketing PUMA India in 1.5 years. She was selected among the top 10 high potential talents by PUMA globally. She has also been a part of the leadership team in PUMA India and playing a key role in driving the brand achieve the No 1 position in sportswear category.
Prior to this, she has worked with brands like Sony Six and Kix, MSL India, Weber Shandwick and Genesis Burson Marsteller.
She holds a Master in Arts degree from Jadavpur University.
2Amit Sawant, Head Marketing, Central
He is a highly gifted Marketing and Communications professional with an extensive experience of over 16 years in Marketing, Advertising, Corporate Communications, Sales and Business Development.
He holds 7+ years in senior management positions working in array of industries from Retail, Fitness and Healthcare, Research, Ecommerce, Information Technology and ITES, BPO, KPO, Media, BFSI, B2B, FMCG, FMCD, Telecom, Auto, Gaming, Real Estate, Fashion, Hospitality and Leisure Industry, Niche Sports.
He has an extensive experience in launching, building and managing of brands, businesses and their communications having worked with a number of start-up and new business ideas for established organizations both as advertising and marketing professional and also a core management team member.
He has contributed strategic inputs to revitalize business set up, enabling it to succeed and exceed performance benchmarks in the backdrop of globally competitive business scenario. The outcome has been a steady rate of success in maximizing business performance, enhancing profit levels and team and staff satisfaction, driving growth and productivity.
He holds the credit of being selected as one of the most Talented Marketing professional in India by World Brand Congress, CMO Council and IAA India Chapter. He has also chaired various industry forums on various Media, CSR and Marketing related topics as an eminent panelist, guest speaker and also is a part of their advisory board. He is an effective communicator with excellent leadership, problem solving and planning skills.
During his free time, he participates as a guest lecturer to various B-Schools, Mentors Management and Graduate students and also volunteers in Social environment activities. Strongly believes in philanthropy as a way of life and contributes generously for various causes as per his might.
He has done his Master’s in Management from Jamnalal Bajaj Institute of Management Studies (JBIMS, Mumbai) specializing in Marketing.
3Rajesh Sethuraman, Head Marketing, Easybuy
He is a sales and marketing professional with a proven record of accomplishment in planning and leading comprehensive sales and marketing strategies in support of business goals and objectives. Expertise in directing the creation of marketing tools and steering the execution of marketing programs with varied experience across Telecom, Lifestyle, Consumer Durables, Retail & Fashion.
He is currently head Marketing & CRM for Easybuy, a leading value fashion retailer, part of Max Retail Division, Landmark Group in its growth journey to become the most preferred family fashion destination for Nav-Bharat.
He is a veteran with over 18 years of experience with brands like RPG, Titan, Reliance, Spencer’s, Walmart & Vishal Megamart.
He has spearheaded the overall market expansion – marketing strategy for brands and has successfully launched over 300 stores across formats and markets in India over the years. He is an enthusiast on data driven marketing, loyalty analytics and mobile marketing.
4Mohit Doda, Chief Digital Marketing Manager – Reliance Trends
Mohit Doda, currently leading the Digital Marketing at Reliance Trends, has spent close to 14 years in the digital space. He has been rated as one of the top digital marketing professionals in India by Adobe and World Digital Marketing Congress.
He started his career in digital marketing in 2006 with Webchutney, one of the few digital agencies then. Later, he went on to work with Geek & Interactive Avenues in Bangalore where we handled brands like Toyota, Titan, Tanishq, Fastrack and Kingfisher.
As the consumer Internet industry started to grow post 2010 with the rise of e-commerce, Doda’s interest in digital marketing grew deeper. While handling marketing at Koovs.com and Zoffio.com, he worked closely with product teams and engineering teams, delivered e-commerce sales and managed social presence for the brands.
Since 2015, he is responsible for all things digital at Reliance Trends. Within Digital Marketing, his interest lies in customer acquisition, user experience, marketing automation and growth hacking. In his free time, he likes to read on innovation and mingle with start up folks.
5Abhishek Shetty, Head Marketing, PR & Loyalty, Celio
Abhishek Shetty is the Head – Marketing, PR & Loyalty at Celio Future Fashion Pvt. Ltd. India since August 2016. A seasoned marketing professional, he has almost a decade of experience in Brand Management, Marketing Strategy (B2B and B2C) and E-commerce Management in the Retail, Media and the Advertising Industry.
At Celio India, he spearheads the Rs 2 billion men’s fashion label’s Marketing Department and overlooks 3 key function areas namely Marketing, Public Relations and Customer Relationship Management (Loyalty and Customer Service) across platforms. He also has 6 partner agencies reporting into him and works closely with them to achieve brand goals and objectives.
Prior to working at Celio, he has also worked in the marketing departments of apparel major Jack N Jones at Bestseller India as well as publishing major Mid-Day Infomedia Ltd. He has also worked in the strategy planning division at the well-known advertising agency Saatchi & Saatchi.
He is an alumnus of the Indian School of Business, Hyderabad and BITS PILANI. He has proven ability to deliver increased market share through crafting and executing inclusive, data-driven marketing approaches to best position product lines. Understanding and cracking the consumer puzzle has always excited him.
His background in the strategic and creative implementation of key messaging, media planning and the 7P’s (Product, Price, Promotion, Place, Packaging, Positioning and People) allows him to take a marketing problem, break it down and build a compelling solution that has delivered measurable results to the firm.
6Jiten R Mahendra, Senior Vice President – Marketing, Max Fashion India
Jiten R Mahendra, Senior Vice President Marketing, Max Fashion India, has in-depth, hands-on knowledge of the retail industry and is an astute observer of emerging trends. Under his guidance after he took on the marketing mandate in 2010, Max Fashion India has been able to anticipate much of the direction the industry was taking in the last decade. This has ensured that Max Fashion has been at the forefront of ground-breaking strategies making the company one of the top value-fashion brands in the country today – both online and offline.
Max Fashion India, under him, was among the first to understand the concept of the Omnichannel approach and interpret it to create brand strategies and value propositions for the Omnichannel consumer. His continuous endeavour has been to drive sales with cutting-edge Marketing, CRM and Digital strategy; and identifying experiential ways through brand activation, conventional and new age media to enhance brand experience and create roadmaps in association with associate agencies.
Mahendra has the distinction of being the first marketing personnel at Max Fashion India. He has put together a sharp team, and plays an instrumental role together with the team, in steering Max Fashion India from a Rs 100 crore brand to becoming the country’s first billion dollar company by 2022.
Dynamic and willing to take risks, Mahendra is the perfect team leader, always encouraging his team to push boundaries, blue sky and never hold back from voicing their thoughts, ideas and concerns. Today, he takes up the Omnichannel challenge by ensuring a seamless experience for customers across online and offline business.
Mahendra has completed PGEMP (Product Management & Marketing Strategy) from SP JAIN Institute of Management Studies (2003-2005), Mumbai and has Certification of Digital Strategy for Businesses – Leading the Next Generation Enterprise from Columbia Business School (2018).