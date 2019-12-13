Fashion Retail CMOs: Designing successful marketing strategies to win consumers

He is a highly gifted Marketing and Communications professional with an extensive experience of over 16 years in Marketing, Advertising, Corporate Communications, Sales and Business Development.

He holds 7+ years in senior management positions working in array of industries from Retail, Fitness and Healthcare, Research, Ecommerce, Information Technology and ITES, BPO, KPO, Media, BFSI, B2B, FMCG, FMCD, Telecom, Auto, Gaming, Real Estate, Fashion, Hospitality and Leisure Industry, Niche Sports.

He has an extensive experience in launching, building and managing of brands, businesses and their communications having worked with a number of start-up and new business ideas for established organizations both as advertising and marketing professional and also a core management team member.

He has contributed strategic inputs to revitalize business set up, enabling it to succeed and exceed performance benchmarks in the backdrop of globally competitive business scenario. The outcome has been a steady rate of success in maximizing business performance, enhancing profit levels and team and staff satisfaction, driving growth and productivity.

He holds the credit of being selected as one of the most Talented Marketing professional in India by World Brand Congress, CMO Council and IAA India Chapter. He has also chaired various industry forums on various Media, CSR and Marketing related topics as an eminent panelist, guest speaker and also is a part of their advisory board. He is an effective communicator with excellent leadership, problem solving and planning skills.

During his free time, he participates as a guest lecturer to various B-Schools, Mentors Management and Graduate students and also volunteers in Social environment activities. Strongly believes in philanthropy as a way of life and contributes generously for various causes as per his might.

He has done his Master’s in Management from Jamnalal Bajaj Institute of Management Studies (JBIMS, Mumbai) specializing in Marketing.