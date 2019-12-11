Fastrack forays into new category

Fastrack, India’s iconic youth fashion brand for Watches, Bags, Wallets and Eyewear announced their entry into the Perfumes category with ‘Fastrack Perfumes’.

Fastrack brand has carved a unique identity and is synonymous with youth fashion. Year after year the brand has launched cool and fashionable accessories for the youth of the country. With the launch of these well-crafted perfumes that rekindle olfactive imagination, the brand is sure to find space in any youngster’s wardrobe. The collection consists of 7 different perfumes – Trance, Beat & Pulse each for men and women and a signature unisex offering Solo – in tune with the concept of gender fluidity.

Fastrack Perfumes are crafted by the best international perfumers in the world offering unique fragrances for every mood and occasion. Standing true to the distinctiveness of the perfumes, the product design is also out of the box deriving inspiration from a Bluetooth speaker. Fastrack Perfumes are colourful, fun and make a bold style statement.

Announcing the launch of Fastrack Perfumes, S. Ravi Kant, CEO – Watches and Wearables, Titan Company Limited said, “Being India’s iconic youth fashion brand, Fastrack has consistently endeavoured to meet the ever-changing needs of the Indian consumers. It was time for us to widen our footprint in the personal lifestyle categories that are currently underserved. With the sharp rise in focus on grooming and fragrancing, there was a clear consumer need which we have tried to fulfil with this collection.”

Sharing his thoughts on the launch, Manish Gupta, Chief Operating Officer – Fragrance and Accessories Division at Titan Company Limited remarked, “Youth of today are extremely fashion forward. Smelling great is a critical part of their grooming requirements thereby perfumes was the next logical extension for Fastrack. Titan Company has always pushed the boundaries in terms of product quality and Fastrack perfumes are no exception. I am sure that Fastrack perfume would soon become the go to perfume brand for the fashion forward and trend setting youth of this nation.”

Fastrack perfumes for women are a bold interpretation of femininity and glamour. On the other hand, Fastrack Perfumes for men are fresh and have a unique character. The unique combination of notes make this range of Fastrack perfumes a must have styling and grooming product for the youth.

The 100 ml of the variants Trance, Beat and Pulse are available at Rs 845 while Solo is priced at Rs 995. These perfumes are available at all Fastrack stores, Fastrack.in and leading large departmental stores, beauty and cosmetics stores.