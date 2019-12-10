Fashion Insight: Men’s accessories segment poised for high growth in India

Accessories are no longer a need-based purchase. Nowadays, customers accessorise to make a fashion statement. The growing need among young urban customers to express their uniqueness has set the stage for the entrance of many international as well as home-grown Indian companies into the evolving world of fashion accessories. Along with this, many existing brands are expanding their range of accessories to meet the mounting demands of customers.

The various ongoing developments in the fashion retail industry reflect the optimism of the market and indicate immense potential for growth and innovation. Due to the impact of global fashion trends and blurring lines between well defined styles for men and women, accessories are no longer just limited to women. Indian men too have embraced world fashion and have begun to wear more colourful clothes and prints in different styles and have started demonstrating higher fashion-consciousness and awareness. To match the increasing demand from consumers, Raymond, the men’s wear brand, is expanding its accessory segment.

Elaborating on the drivers propelling the demand of men’s accessory segment in India, Srikanth Ram, Business Head – Innerwear and Accessories, Raymond shares, “Accessories is now a leading lifestyle product as the fashion quotient of men is on a rise. There is an availability of a wide range of accessories for men to choose from. They are now exposed to various international trends and also to social media along with this, media personalities are great influencers propelling the demand for men’s accessories.”

“The men’s accessories segment is poised for a high growth in India. Accessories will be an important element in men’s wardrobe as it accentuates style quotient in their dressing. The advent of stylists, catalogues help in decision making of coordinating the clothing with accessories today,” he adds.

Accessories is a natural extension to the apparel brands of Raymond. The company saw the immense potential in the accessory segment and decided to set up a separate vertical in 2016.

Endless Options

Currently, Raymond offers silk neckties (from regular to ultra slim, to 10 cm broad), pocket squares, tie pins, cravats, bowties, belts, wallets, bags like laptop bags, messenger bags, cross-body slings, duffel bags and suit covers to name a few.

“We are also a pioneer in creating customised 3D printed accessories. The same is available at exclusive Raymond stores where customers can experience and create their own unique, tie-pins, brooches etc through a 3D printing machine,” states Ram.

“We have also launched exclusive leather hand painted footwear collection at Raymond. Innovations like lightweight Rayknit collection, an alternative to leather, and made-to-order bespoke footwear range is exclusive to Raymond Footwear. ColorPlus does a sophisticated cushioning system in the footwear for high comfort of consumers users while Park Avenue is getting popular for its sleek design language,” he adds.

The brand, which has recently launched sustainable range of wallets and bags made in recycled, water resistant paper, which is 100 percent biodegradable, sees the maximum traction of products like belts and giftsets.

Future Plans

Raymond accessories are currently available in 1,000 Raymond stores across 600 cities. The brand is seeing a good value in the segment and is evaluating options to expand it further.

“To meet the consumer demands, we will soon be launching our own lines of eyewear and watches,” he concludes.