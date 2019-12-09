India’s retail industry sees a rise of 30.4 pc in deal activity in Q3 2019

India’s retail industry saw a rise of 30.4 pc in overall deal activity during Q3 2019, when compared with the last four-quarter average, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

A total of 30 deals worth US$746.38 million were announced in Q3 2019, compared to the last four-quarter average of 23 deals.

Venture financing was the leading category in the quarter with 20 deals which accounted for 66.7 percent of all deals.

In second place was private equity with seven deals, followed by M&A with three transactions, respectively accounting for 23.3 percent and 10 percent of overall deal activity in the country’s retail industry during the quarter.

In terms of value of deals, M&A was the leading deal category in India’s retail industry with total deals worth US$557.01 million, while venture financing and private equity deals totaled US$155.44 million and US$33.93 million, respectively.

India retail industry deals in Q3 2019: Top deals

The top five retail deals accounted for 57.5 percent of the overall value during Q3 2019.

The combined value of the top five retail deals stood at US$429.24 million, against the overall value of US$746.38 million recorded for the month.

The top five retail industry deals of Q3 2019 tracked by GlobalData were:

– Facebook, Naspers Ventures, RPS Ventures, SAIF Partners India, Sequoia Capital India, Shunwei Capital Partners and Venture Highway’s US$125 million venture financing of Fashnear Technologies

– The US$100 million venture financing of Cars24 Service by DST Global, Euler Capital, Exor Seeds, Freemark Partners Management, KCK, Kingsway FCI Fund, Moore Strategic Ventures, MS Dhoni, Partners Fund, Scott Kapnick, Sequoia Capital India and Unbound

– Blackstone Capital Partners’ US$79.24 million private equity deal with Future Lifestyle Fashions

– The US$70 million venture financing of Grofers India by KTB Ventures, Sequoia Capital India, SoftBank Vision Fund and Tiger Global Management

– Kedaara Capital Advisors’ private equity deal with Lenskart Solutions for US$55 million.