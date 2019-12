Lessons To Learn: Best and worst decisions of fashion CEOs

Best Decision of Your Professional Career – It is extremely essential for everyone to work and understand the ground level issues. I embraced that myself, to ensure that I was geared up for success, the right way. My first job was of a housekeeping assistant, which made me learn how to make beds, clean washrooms and provide top notch hospitality at the most basic level. This ‘basic’ and bottom level experience taught me a lot of things, and it definitely strengthened my relationship with peers, built my ground level communication and trained me to be an efficient leader. What you learn on that level, is what essentially makes you stronger when you reach great heights.

Biggest Regret of Your Professional Career – I have been a working woman since the time I graduated. My personal decision to halt my professional life to participate in my wedding preparations was something I feel I didn’t have to do. I lost 9 months of learning experience, and for me, learning is the most important attribute to any successful human being. Every day is a learning lesson, and although the wedding planning was a tedious task, I’m sure I could have managed that with my work smoothly.

Retail Stores Where You Shop From – I am a huge fan of Miniso. I think it has the best of both worlds, in terms of its products and the age group it targets. Its visual merchandising is extremely relatable and exactly on-point for the millennials and the times we live in today. A local favourite of mine is Sabyasachi. The vibe of the store instantly transports you to a different era of timelessness and vintage days. The use of deep reds and classic chandeliers, captivates you and makes you appreciate the brand even more and it’s attention to detail is also worth mentioning.