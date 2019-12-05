Subway India contributes Rs 18 lakhs to the Kailash Satyarthi Children’s Foundation.

Ranjit Talwar, Country Director – South Asia, Subway, handed over the cheque today to the foundation. The fund was raised from franchises’ contributions collected on Subway’s World Sandwich Day.

Taking their partnership forward for the third year, Subway India has today contributed Rs 1.8 million to Kailash Satyarthi Children’s Foundation (KSCF) to support their mission of eliminating hunger and work on overall development of underprivileged children across India. Ranjit Talwar, Country Director South Asia Subway handed over the contribution cheque to Dhawal Dalal, Executive Director, KSCF on December 05 2019.

Earlier on November 1, 2019 Subway India celebrated World Sandwich Day by running a ‘Buy One Get One’ offer for guests across all restaurants in India. On that day, for every dine-in order placed at Subway restaurants, the franchisees contributed a dedicated amount to the KSCF fund for the well-being of children.

Subway franchisees around the world celebrate the World Sandwich Day every year by partnering with leading charity organizations. In India, Subway has partnered with KSCF, headed by the Nobel Peace Laureate, Kailash Satyarthi.

“As we conclude our third year of association with KSCF, we feel humbled by the difference this collaboration is making to the underprivileged children in India,” said Ranjit. “We want to thank our Guests, Sandwich ArtistsTM and Franchisees for making it a success,” he added.

The Subway restaurant chain continues to evolve the dining experience, offering guests in more than 100 countries quality ingredients and robust flavour combinations with nearly 7 million made-to-order sandwiches created each day. The Subway brand provides a fresh alternative to traditional fast food offering billions of sandwich, salad and wrap combinations to guest each day. All Subway restaurants are owned and operated by almost 21,000 Franchise Owners who employ hundreds of thousand people around the world, making Subway the world’s largest small business network. Franchise Owners and the company are committed to eliminating hunger by supporting hunger relief programs around the world.

In India, having opened its first restaurant in 2001, Subway currently operates a chain of more than 660 restaurants across more than 100 Indian cities. It leads the way in the QSR industry in terms of its product line-up which is traditionally deemed fresh and more nutritious.

Kailash Satyarthi is an Indian social reformer who campaigns against child labour and advocates the universal right to education. In 2014 he was the co-recipient of the Nobel Peace Prize, along with Malala Yousafzai, “for their struggle against the suppression of children and young people and for the right of all children to education.” He is the founder of multiple social activist organizations, including Bachpan Bachao Andolan, Global March Against Child Labour, Global Campaign for Education, Kailash Satyarthi Children’s Foundation, and GoodWeave International. To date, Kailash Satyarthi and his team have liberated more than 88,000 children in India from child labour, slavery and trafficking. In 1998, Satyarthi conceived and led the Global March against Child Labour, an 80,000 km-long march across 103 countries to put forth a global demand against worst forms of child labour. This became one of the largest social movements ever on behalf of exploited children.

Kailash Satyarthi has been a member of a UNESCO body that seeks “Education for All” and on the board of the Global Partnership for Education. He has also served on the board and committees of several international organisations including the Center for Victims of Torture (USA), the International Labor Rights Fund (USA), and the Cocoa Initiative. Satyarthi was among Fortune magazine’s “World’s Greatest Leaders” in 2015 and featured in LinkedIn’s Power Profiles List in 2017 and 2018. The Kailash Satyarthi Children’s Foundation (KSCF), was established in 2004 by Satyarthi. It is a grassroots organisation that seeks to spread awareness about child issues and be a policy advocate. The foundation is the global umbrella for KSCF India and KSCF, USA.