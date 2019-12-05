Fashion accessory brand Ceriz works to elevate the style quotient of consumers

Accessorising has always been a very important part of fashion. Belts, bags, shoes and jewellery add incredible value to a person’s look apart from helping underline individualistic style. As Indian consumers and their fashion sensitivities evolve, the demand for accessories has gone in boom mode.

Fashion accessories have only recently been introduced into the formal retail experience. From a long history of being available only in the unorganised, unbranded markets in India, today, the fashion accessory has gained a strong foothold in the lifestyle shopping category. Fashion accessories are now available in curated collections through luxury boutiques, high street brands, international accessories chains, international brands with accessories sections and multi-brand outlets.

Cashing in on this major fillip in this segment has been Ceriz, a fashion accessory brand which was launched in 2015.

Explaining the band aesthetics in detail, Founder, Tanushri Biyani says, “It is a fashion accessory brand carefully curated to suit the taste of the modern-day woman. Its chic brand name is derived from a French word ‘Cerise’ and it’s home to everything stylish from the world of shoes and handbags for women.”

Retail Presence

Broadly catering to two main categories – footwear and handbags – Ceriz delves deeper into each of these segments by giving women a lot to choose from. Under footwear, the brand offers a wide collection of sandals, peep-toes, pumps, sneakers, boots, loafers, and ballerinas. Under handbags, it offers everything from clutches, slings, tote bags to backpacks, wallets and even laptop bags. The USP of the brand is these products effortlessly blend in the fast-evolving fashion trends with comfort.

“Comfort sandals, ballerinas, sneakers and sandals are a big hit among consumers in the footwear category,” she says.

Being a relatively nascent brand, this four year-old label has already shown an exponential growth in the market. The brand is available in top shopping destinations like Central, INC5, Shoppers Stop, Pantaloons, Brand Factory, Rocia, and Centro amongst others. The brand runs around 175+ MBOs and has 4 exclusive stores at airports and recently opened store at Atria Mall, Mumbai.

“We also have airport stores in Lucknow, Goa and Indore, apart from retailing the products on our website www.ceriz.com and on prominent e-commerce platforms like Myntra, Paytm, Amazon, Tatacliq and Koovs,” states Biyani.

Target Audience

The brand represents the modern, fashion-forward woman who is cool yet glamorous, free spirited yet rooted, and who knows exactly what she wants.

“Ceriz appeals to women in their mid-20s or 30s who prefer contemporary designs and are inclined towards following global fashion trends. We off er an endless collection that is sure to cater to the fashion needs of everyone,” shares Biyani.

Visual Merchandising

In retail, Visual Merchandising (VM) forms the core aspect of the overall aesthetics a brand wants to display. As they say, an image speaks a thousand words. In the same way,using the right colors can make or break the VM display.

“All our VMs are carefully curated in a way that they represent the brand’s values and speak directly to the target audience. While the product is always the hero, correct VM designs serve as a sneak peek to what’s in-store for customers,” Biyani says.

Marketing & Promotion Strategy

In a time and age where brand has set out to connect with a diverse group of audience, it is the choice of medium that needs to be cherry-picked to ensure maximum impact and reach.

“Ceriz connects with people across the country through a mix of platforms. While newspapers, fashion magazines, radios, OOH, SOH, and digital media are all tested-and-tried platforms, we also organise on-ground customer engagement and activation events to ensure an even more personal connect with our customers,” Biyani concludes.