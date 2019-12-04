Sandeep Kataria, Country Manager, Bata India

European footwear major’s Indian subsidiary, Bata India has appointed Sandeep Kataria as the Country Manager for the India sub-continent as on Aug 01, 2017. He joins from his last assignment as Chief Commercial Officer at Vodafone India, and he will be based in Gurugram.

A business leader, Kataria has over 2 decades of experience in the consumer industry, covering design and deployment of business strategy, brand management and sales and marketing leadership across the developing and developed markets. Having held roles ranging from Regional Sales Manager to Global Brand Director in Unilever and from Chief Marketing Officer to Chief Executive Officer in Yum! Brands, Kataria now has his role cut-out to grow Bata India from strength to strength.

He will be reporting into Rajeev Gopalakrishnan, who has been elevated as President of Asia South, based in Singapore, with a broader perimeter encompassing: India, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Indonesia, Australia and New Zealand.

Speaking on the appointment, President – Asia South, Bata, Rajeev Gopalakrishnan said, “I am confident that Sandeep Kataria will play a critical role in continuing to build Bata as a contemporary and stylish brand, keeping in mind the changing consumer trend in India and will drive the company to achieve the accelerated growth plan.”

Kataria holds a Bachelor of Technology degree (Chemical Engineering) from the Indian Institute of Technology, Delhi, and a Post-Graduate Diploma in Business Management from XLRI, Jamshedpur. He has lived and worked in India (Delhi and Mumbai) and UK (London).

Country Manager, Bata India, Sandeep Kataria said,” I am very excited for the opportunity to lead Bata in India – a very strong, trusted and admired brand with immense potential to grow rapidly. My association with Bata goes back to my teenage days when I used to spend my summer vacations in my grandfather’s shoe business in Agra. I look forward to helping to take the business to greater heights across many channels, consumer segments and geographies.”