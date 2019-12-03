Milkbasket forays into in-hand delivery service

India’s largest daily grocery delivery service is launching its in-hand delivery service for fresh meats. Milkbasket is entering this category after successfully offering 9,000+ products across FMCG, Dairy, Fruits & Vegetables and all household essentials.

This will be Milkbasket’s first attended delivery service as all its exiting 75,000+ daily deliveries are contactless. Besides delivering freshness and convenience, the service is launched with a nominal delivery charge rate of Rs 9 per delivery and no minimum order, while the rest of the competition is charging Rs 70 per delivery and/ or a minimum order of ~Rs 800.

Milkbasket’s CEO & Co-Founder, Anant Goel stated, “It has been a phenomenal response from our customers and we are doing over 1,000 orders a day (the highest from any meat brand in Gurugram) within 2 weeks of launch. We shall soon launch in-hand delivery of fresh meats in 7 other cities with our own private label.”

“This is the first of many other products/ services that we have in our plans for the next year. The idea is to provide unmatched convenience and quality to all our existing 200,000+ families and many more. For a business these are new and high margin revenue streams and are in sync with our aim to achieve profitability in 2020,” he further added.

Milkbasket currently operates in Gurugram, Ghaziabad, Noida, Delhi, and Bengaluru. It is the only full-stack supply chain model in daily grocery delivery where the company owns the end-to-end customer experience. With less than 25 percent of their sales coming from Milk and having Fruits & Vegetables as the second-largest category by sales, Milkbasket has truly established itself as a ‘neighborhood convenience store’ that gives its consumers unmatched assortment, quality, and convenience, daily.