Amisha Jain, CEO, Zivame

As the CEO of Zivame, Amisha Jain has always been extremely passionate about building ‘innovation-led’ consumer-centric brand. She is now leading the fastest growing women’s organization for intimate wear and is all set to catapult the business to greater heights.

She is a firm believer of ‘One Team, One Voice’. And this has been her foundation to build teams that are all individually strong and collectively effective at delivering business results.

An alumna of INSEAD and Mckinsey, she has had over 16 years of experience in technology, consumer and retail sectors. Prior to joining Zivame, she was heading the Arvind Sports Lifestyle business and the Digital Centre of Excellence for the Arvind Group. Through the course of her career, she has been leading the growth and transformation initiatives for various multinational consumer goods, and apparel brands.

During her stint as the Head of Sales at Nike, she was also chosen for the prestigious ‘40 under 40: India’s Hottest Business Leaders 2015’ and ‘India Inc’s rising women business leaders 2015’ award by the Economic Times & Spencer Stuart, respectively.