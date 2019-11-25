Apeksha Patel, CEO, Deal Jeans

Born to a businessman having strong hold in garment industry, fashion has always been imbibed in her genes and she knew where she belonged to in the future. That’s why she chose to pursue Fashion Designing and cracked her first job at the age of 18. That achievement in itself was worth all the celebrations but she rather took it as an opportunity and gave all the possible efforts in understanding various segments in her role.

A journey that began at a mere age of 18 years as a fashion designer at Deal Jeans holds great pride in being acknowledged as the CEO of Deal Jeans today. After gaining substantial experience at Deal Jeans through this journey, Apeksha Patel decided to launched a fashion accessories brand, E2O Fashion in 2012 that complements with the apparel line and fills the void in accessories segment which back then had few players.

This art of putting herself out there with a sense of self-assurance has been instrumental in being a woman of substance today.