Store Innovation: PROMOD’s e-origin store to give shoppers a modern retail experience

French fashion brand, PROMOD opened its first e-origin concept store in Mumbai’s Palladium Mall. Apart from France, India is the first country to experience this store format of the brand. The first PROMOD e-origin store was launched in Paris in March 2019. The new store at Palladium Mall, Mumbai is going to be one of the 15 e-origin stores that have been launched worldwide by the brand and place themselves firmly at the changing face of modern retail.

“Our customers often tell us that we simply feel good when we walk into a PROMOD store. And it is that feeling of comfort mixed with the experience of giving our shoppers a modern retail experience that we are aiming to achieve with the e-origin stores worldwide,” says Roberto Spadaro, Visual Merchandiser, PROMOD International.

What’s New?

Focusing on hospitality and attention to detail, this first of its kind outlet ensures that the customer experiences the best styles within the store. Digital tablets connected to large display screens, a wide and open entrance and free space to navigate the collection are the key features of its new store.

Interiors with an uber modern feel, open façades, modular fixtures and boutique inspired display table units define the new e-origin concept store. With the use of classic French inspired props and artful dashes of greenery, this 1,700 sq. ft. store aims to give shoppers an enchanting and joyful shopping experience.

“The visual merchandising has become more contemporary with the e-origin stores. With the enlargement of store façade and with no shop window, the visual merchandising at the store entrance has become more dynamic and magnetic to invite more footfalls. We have created more focal points/ fashion galleries at store entrance with new props. The event wall in older concepts used to be at the end of the store has now been shifted at the entrance and it makes the look very attractive. The accessibility of the merchandise is more swift, decluttered and easy to locate with the new modular fixtures. With the accessory walls integration in between the merchandise walls, customers can choose their matching accessories simultaneously while shopping for the outfits,” says Spadaro.

“Apart from this, the look of the store is very contemporary, the fixtures used in the store are easily flexible and provide modular functionality. The entire store can be refreshed while rearranging or moving the fixtures around,” he adds.

Journey of the Brand in India

PROMOD was launched in India in May 2006 with its first store in Mumbai. Today, the brand is present in 12 cities spread across 9 states. Realizing the potential of the Indian market as one of the biggest growing markets in the world, the brand is committed to expanding, investing and strengthening its position in the country. It is also present online in India with www.promod.com and operates on online marketplaces like Myntra and Jabong. Apart from this, it is soon planning to start its Omnichannel journey in India wherein customer can choose online and pickup in store or vice versa with options of home delivery as well.

“PROMOD is present in India for over a decade now and it is one of the earlier entrants in the Indian market as compared to other fast fashion brands which has given us a slight edge. Indian retail has also greatly evolved over the years especially the fast fashion market, since consumers today are far more aware of their preferences. Increased disposable incomes, more percentage of working women, accessibility to more brands, increased awareness of global trends and digital exposure has made consumers more image conscious as well. The rise of e-commerce industry and social media has also helped the segment grow tremendously and will continue to the be the key factors in driving this sector. Consumers today are also well travelled and are far more aware of designs and brand philosophies. So, it’s easier today to share the brand promise and build loyalty with them and in turn be a part of their growth journey,” says Tushar Ved, President, Major Brands India.

“Since we are one of the first people to enter this market we have believed in the long-term strategy wherein we first plan to cater to metro customers, followed by A-cities and over the years. due to an increase in the purchasing power and awareness among Tier II and Tier III, we are moving towards catering to their requirements as well. We have never believed in growing exponentially in limited time, but we believed in nurturing our customers with assured quality and product offerings so that they become our brand ambassadors when we explore the new territories in this segment,” he adds.

The brand sees a lot of traction from digital media as most of its customers are using smartphones and reaching out to them as per their convenience and interest is one of the primary focus of the brand. Along with this, the brand also feels that print and outdoor promotions are also equally important.

“For marketing and promotions of the brand, we believe in keeping a ratio of 75:25 between digital and other mediums and that is the way we are promoting our brand since the past couple of years,” states Ved.

Future Plans

Following its first e-store launch in Mumbai, the next line of e-origin stores will hit Delhi-NCR, Lucknow and Bengaluru.

“We are now planning to launch 10 more E-origin stores by 2021 and by 2025 we plan to convert all the existing stores into E-origin format. The retail environment is changing across the world and it is important to adopt and revamp the brand to connect with our target customers. The brand journey ahead is going to get very interesting,” shares Tushar Ved, President, Major Brands India.

By 2025, the brand plans to take the total count of selling points to 100 in India and plans to invest around Rs 50 crore in the years to come.