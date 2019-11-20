Licious embarks on a transformational journey; launches renewed brand identity

Aiming to build a higher order emotional connect with its audience, Licious is launching a renewed brand identity, with the vow to inject a new enthusiasm among its audience and other stakeholders in the ecosystem.

With the strong belief that there is more to meat, Licious is creating an unprecedented and consistent experience – from enriching and impacting the ecosystem, to transforming everyday ordinary moments into unforgettable experiences. To achieve this lofty goal the company is elevating the standards across sourcing, production and customer experience. During the course of this ecosystem upgrade, Licious is positively impacting the lives of livestock farmers and fishermen through creating quality benchmarks, providing training and economic stability. The thought also percolates through every aspect of the company’s operation and its current and prospective employees.

Abhay Hanjura and Vivek Gupta, Co-Founders, Licious share, “The inception of Licious was probably one of the biggest disruptions that the consumer food industry in India has seen. We are not just building a brand. Over the last 4 years, we have been building, un-building and re-building the entire meat and seafood ecosystem of India. While the brand has been able to set the gold standard in meat amongst the suppliers, industry peers and consumers alike, we felt the need to elevate the meat experience, by not just disrupting but transforming the ecosystem, while establishing a higher order emotional connect with our consumers.”

Being the first brand in this category to explore visual storytelling, Licious has worked with Ogilvy and Future Brands to arrive at the core campaign thought that focusses on transforming the role of the meat in the final meal and the way meat is spoken about. The extensive research conducted indicates that what seems to be of core importance to the consumer, is the idea of enjoyment. An ardent meat lover is excited in being able to juice out the most pleasure possible from eating meat- pleasure in the meat itself or the experiences surrounding it.

The campaign sees manifestation through digital films, print ads, OOH, radio and movie theatre promos, other than its ramification across all brand assets. The films take a lighthearted approach, showing how great quality meat and seafood wins heart every time. While one of the films has a rather skeptical Punjabi mother-in-law fawn over her Bengali son-in-law and an equally Bengali fish curry, the other one has a seemingly irate landlord bond with his tenant over butter chicken.

Commenting on the campaign, Piyush Pandey, CCO, Worldwide and Executive Chairman, India, Ogilvy, said, “Working with the young and passionate Licious team is a great experience. They go all out to ensure that their products are top class. They also have a respect for their partners in business. The campaign -‘Baat Badal De’ is focused on the products and not on recipes as every home has its favorite recipes. It’s a big brand in the making.”

At present, the brand has presence in 7 cities and has served over 3 million orders.